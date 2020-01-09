advertisement

US and other western security officials believe that Iran shot down a Ukrainian airliner shortly after taking off in Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board. President Donald Trump called this a possible “mistake” at a time when tensions were growing in the Middle East.

The Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) jet crashed to the ground about 10 km from Tehran Airport, just a few hours after Iran fired missiles at bases used by U.S. forces in neighboring Iraq.

Iran has insisted that an unspecified technical defect paralyzes the Boeing 737, which flew to Kiev and mainly transported Iranians and Canadian citizens of Iranian descent who were on their way to Canada.

However, at a press conference on Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said intelligence agencies from several sources have indicated that Iran shot down the passenger jet. He said this action could have been unintentional.

Former unnamed US officials have often said that US satellites have detected the activation of an anti-aircraft battery near Tehran Airport, the launch of two missiles, and the apparent explosion of the commercial aircraft.

“I feel like … something very terrible has happened, very devastating,” said Trump.

“It’s a tragic thing … It was flying in a pretty rough area and someone could have made a mistake. Some people say it is mechanical (failure)

Mohammad Eslami, Iran’s Minister of Transport, said: “There are rumors that a terrorist attack, explosion, or shot at the plane may have caused the incident, but they are not true. Technical failure was the cause of the incident. “

“If the rumors were true, the plane would have exploded in the air, but that didn’t happen because the plane caught fire due to a technical defect. This initially led to the communication and control systems no longer working and then to a crash, ”quoted the Iranian press television.

Ukraine, however, was testing some other theories when 45 security, civil defense, home affairs, aviation and UIA officials ended up in Tehran to investigate.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said one possibility was that a missile hit the plane – especially a Russian-made Tor missile after photos appeared online that were said to be fragments of such a missile showed near the crash site.

Danilov said Kiev’s team in Iran had included experts from its 2014 MH17 disaster investigation when a Russian rocket launched from separatist-held territory in eastern Ukraine fired at a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777, all of them Killed 298 people on board.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Thursday, hoping for his “help to carry out a transparent, comprehensive, and objective investigation to clarify the circumstances of this tragic event as soon as possible.”

Mr. Zelenskiy’s office said that Mr. Rouhani had agreed to “fully cooperate” and that Ukraine’s investigators had “immediate access to all the necessary information”.

There have been conflicting reports from Iran as to whether U.S. investigators are ready to analyze the aircraft’s flight recorders.

“At some point, they will release the black box,” Trump said. “Ideally, they’ll bring it to Boeing, but if they gave it to France or another country, that would be fine.”

