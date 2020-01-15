advertisement

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The top Iranian diplomat admitted on Wednesday that the Iranians “lied” for days after the Islamic Republic accidentally shot down a Ukrainian airliner. The admission came as new surveillance footage claimed to show two surface-to-air missiles 20 seconds apart, shredding the plane and killing the 176 people on board.

The failure of Ukraine International Airlines’ flight last week came amid heightened tensions between Iran and the United States over its nuclear deal. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani first threatened Europe on Wednesday by warning his soldiers in the Middle East “could be in danger” because of the crisis as Britain, France and Germany launched a measure that could see the United Nations sanctions imposed on Tehran.

The crash – and the subsequent days of Iranian denials that a missile had shot down the plane – sparked anger in a country already on the alert as its economy struggles under overwhelming US sanctions.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran peaked two weeks ago with the strike of an American drone in Baghdad that killed powerful revolutionary guard General Qassem Soleimani. The general has led Iranian proxy forces abroad, including those responsible for the deadly bomb attacks on American troops in Iraq.

Iran retaliated with a ballistic missile strike against Iraqi military bases housing US forces early last Wednesday, just before Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guards shot down the Ukrainian airliner taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran.

For days, Iran insisted that a technical failure had caused the 3 and a half year old Boeing 737-800 to crash. It was only when Western governments, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, released their suspicions that the plane had been shot down that Iran admitted that it had shot the plane.

Not admitting that the plane had been shot down “was for the betterment of the security of our country, because if we had said that, our air defense system would have become paralyzed and our guys would have doubted everything,” said the General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Guard’s aerospace program, in television footage broadcast on Wednesday.

Hajizadeh, a few days earlier, apologized on state television and said, “I wish I was dead.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, speaking at a summit in New Delhi, has become the first official to call Iran’s earlier claims untrue.

“Over the past few nights, we have seen people on the streets of Tehran demonstrating against being lied to for a few days,” said Zarif.

Zarif praised the Iranian military for being “brave enough to claim responsibility from the start.”

However, he said he and Rouhani did not learn that a missile had broken down on Friday, raising new questions about the power of the Iranian civil government in its Shiite theocracy. The Guard immediately knew that its missile had shot down the airline.

The guard is responsible only to the supreme guide, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who is expected to preside over Friday prayers in Iran for the first time in years because of anger over the accident.

The new surveillance footage obtained by the Associated Press showing the missile launch was filmed on a monitor by a mobile phone. It appears to have been taken near the town of Bidkaneh, northwest of Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The two-minute black and white footage allegedly shows a missile crossing the sky and exploding near the aircraft. Ten seconds later, another missile was fired. About 20 seconds after the first explosion, another struck near the aircraft. A ball of flame then falls from the sky out of frame.

The footage corresponds to the AP report, seems authentic and corresponds to the geographic characteristics of the region. The date in the upper right corner of the video appears to correspond to the Iranian Persian calendar. He also explains how so many people filmed the shooting: the first explosion caught their attention and turned their cellphones to the sky before dawn.

In the midst of all this, Britain, France and Germany launched the so-called “dispute settlement mechanism” on Tuesday regarding the Iranian nuclear deal of 2015 with the world powers. Iran has broken the boundaries of the agreement for months in response to President Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw America from the agreement in May 2018.

After the assassination of Soleimani, Iran announced that it would no longer comply with any of the limits of the nuclear deal, which was designed to prevent Tehran from having enough materials to build an atomic bomb if it did. wished. However, Iran has said it will continue to allow the United Nations nuclear watchdog to access its nuclear sites.

Speaking to his cabinet, Rouhani on Wednesday showed a level of anger rarely seen in far-reaching remarks that included the threat to Europe.

“Today, the American soldier is in danger, tomorrow the European soldier could be in danger,” said Rouhani. “We want you to leave this region but not with the war. We want you to go wisely. It’s to your advantage. “

Rouhani did not elaborate.

European forces have been deployed alongside the Americans in Iraq and Afghanistan. France also has a naval base in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, while Britain has opened a base in the island nation of Bahrain.

European Commission spokesman Peter Stano told reporters that officials are aware of the threats, but that the European Union has no plans to leave Iraq. Italian Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini has told lawmakers that his government plans to increase the size of Rome in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of oil passes.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer paid an unannounced visit to the Azraq base in Jordan on Wednesday, where German troops serving in the fight against the Islamic State group are based. Germany wants to resume training for Iraqi forces.

Rouhani also reiterated Iran’s longstanding commitment not to seek the bomb in Tehran. This commitment comes amid Western fears that the time it would take to have enough material for a nuclear weapon is shrinking. According to the agreement, experts estimated that Iran needed a year.

Official Iranian media reported on Wednesday that the British ambassador to Iran, Robert Macaire, had left the country. Macaire left after receiving what the public news agency IRNA called “notice”, without giving further details. The British Foreign Office stressed that Macaire’s trip to London was “routine, as usual” and was scheduled before his arrest and brief detention in Tehran on Saturday. He was arrested after attending a vigil over the plane’s destruction, which turned into an anti-government demonstration. Britain has announced plans to return to Iran.

