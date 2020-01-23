advertisement

IPU President sprinkles tree she planted in Parliament (PHOTO / PML Daily)

KAMPALA – The President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Honorable Gabriela Cuevas Barron planted a tree in Uganda to mark the 130th anniversary of the IPU before visiting the exhibit of various services of Parliament.

Ms. Cuevas Barron also congratulated the Speaker of the Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, for encouraging the inclusion of women and supporting marginalized groups.

advertisement

President Cuevas said so when she met the President during her visit to Uganda as part of the commemoration of the 130th anniversary of the IPU.

The meeting was held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in the Hall of Presidents of the Parliament.

She congratulates the President on his unwavering efforts to promote the recognition of women in the IPU.

Cuevas also applauded Kadaga for ensuring that international commitments were made and translated locally for ordinary people.

“Thank you for being an advocate for the inclusion of marginalized groups; we share the same values ​​of wanting democracy, the observance of human rights and the inclusion of women and children to make the planet a better place, ”she said.

Kadaga said that Parliament had decided to hold an annual week of Parliament to take account of the IPU resolution on the rapprochement between parliaments and the people at the 126th Conference of the Inter-Parliamentary Union held in Kampala in 2012 .

The President told the President of the IPU that during Parliament Week, a fundraising march was held to raise funds for a rehabilitation center for people with albinism; a stakeholder debate involving civil society; Public parliament that attracts open and public debate; guided tours of Parliament.

comments

advertisement