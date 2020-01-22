advertisement

Since Steven Smith returned to international cricket after a one-year ban, he has let his Willow do the talking.

After an impressive World Cup appearance last year, Smith made himself felt in the ashes and later prevailed with a good form in the home series against Pakistan and New Zealand.

Even in the recently finished ODI series against India, Smith played some hard hits – 98 in the second ODI in Rajkot, followed by 131 in the last ODI in Bengaluru.

And this summer, the 30-year-old will also lead Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). “I am looking forward to this year. Hopefully we can start well and gain momentum throughout and hopefully be in the final,” he said during an interaction.

Smith is looking forward to a successful season with Australian Andrew McDonald as head coach of the Royals.

You are back as captain of Rajasthan Royals. How do you see this opportunity? Last year it was a different experience when you had to advance in the middle of the season while you will be at the top this year. What are your plans?

Yes, it’s exciting to be back at the top of the royals. I’ve had a couple of occasions to run the Royals and I don’t think I started as a captain a year earlier, so I’m happy about that. I think we have a really good squad, some good Indian players, some great foreign players and I think we have a good mix of experience and youth. I am looking forward to this year, hopefully we can start well and build momentum and hopefully be in the final.

You would work closely with Andrew McDonald. How do you see that for the team in IPL 2020? Do you think Royals has met all the criteria and this team is about to make a turn this season?

I think we had a good auction. I’ve heard some great things about the young (Yashasvi) Jaiswal, we have Robin Uthappa with some experience who has played a lot in the IPL. Tom Curran, who made it into the big game, I think David Miller was a proven top performer at IPL, we have Oshane Thomas back, who played really well at the end of last season. So yes, I think we have a good mix and hope that we can turn the tournament upside down this year.

Personally, it was a fantastic year, but somehow many felt that you were destructive compared to the shorter format in the longer format of the game. What are your goals for 2020?

I made my international comeback during the Ashes and luckily I did well in England. Apparently played in five tests at home this summer. So yes, I played a lot of tests and was able to do it. On the way to the World T20 in Australia, I would like to be a part of it, have some nice memories of the 50-Over World Championship there in 2015 and would like to make it up to you. Hopefully you play a lot more T20s and continue to score points in all formats.

Young people like Marnus Labuschagne are doing well in Australia. What do you think of young people who appear in Australian cricket?

There are good players who are returning to Australia. Marnus has obviously been doing well lately. There is good competition within the squad in all formats and I think as we get closer to the World T20 there may be more young players in the Australia squad.

They are an example of a spirited comeback. What is your message to the cricketers who suffer from mental stress and anxiety?

Yes, mental health is currently a major problem around the world, both for athletes and for non-athletes. For me, it’s all about having a group of people near you who you can talk to, express your problems, express your experiences and thoughts, and who can help you get through the difficult phases. I think my message to you is that if you are going through a difficult period it is to believe that it will get better. It might feel different sometimes, but time heals all wounds in one way. The more you put up with it and think it will be fine.

