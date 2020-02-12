Royal Challengers Bangalore could be renamed Royal Challengers Bengaluru before the upcoming IPL season. Although there was no official statement from RCB, the club’s recent social media activity has led to speculation that a rebranding exercise that includes a name change is in sight.

On Wednesday, RCB removed its profile picture (the club badge) from the social media platforms one day after the club signed a contract with a new shirt sponsor at Muthoot Fincorp Ltd. had signed. A group of supporters requested that Bangalore be changed to Bangalore on behalf of the team. A year ago, a petition was launched on the change.org website for the same reason.

Read: IPL 2020 auction: hits and flops

“People at @rcbtweets, what happened to our social media accounts? I hope it’s just a strategy break,” A.B. de Villiers, while there was a similar post by Yuzvendra Chahal.

RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala did not comment on the issue.