There is enough that we don’t know about the next iPhone, but the puzzle pieces are coming together while leaks continue to find their way online. Speaking of MacRumors: Thursday a detailed report from Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis, Thomas O’Malley and Baylie Harris claiming that the iPhone 12 models have a “redesigned” TrueDepth front-facing camera system that could lead to an improved Face ID .

No further details were provided, but since this year is expected to be a major leap forward for Apple’s smartphone line, it would make sense if the device’s tentpole security system would also receive an upgrade. After all, even if Touch ID makes a triumphal return, it will probably be in 2021 at the earliest.

In addition to renewing Face ID, the analysts also predict that the rear-facing camera system on the iPhone 12 Pro has 3D time-of-flight (ToF) capabilities, which have been repeatedly appearing in rumors for months. There are several applications for ToF cameras, but Apple is said to be interested in using the technology for AR (enhanced augmented reality). AR has not really conquered the world, but Apple, along with countless other technological giants, is convinced that AR is the future – or at least an element of the future.

The analysts also believe that Apple will equip the iPhone 12 Pro with 6 GB RAM – an upgrade from the 4 GB RAM on the iPhone 11 Pro – that has been rumored for some time.

Finally, the Barclays report states that Apple will dump the Lightning connector on at least one of the 2021 iPhone models. The analysts say this will cause Apple to remove wired EarPods completely from the box, suggesting that Apple might flirt with the idea of ​​a completely portless iPhone. It’s hard to imagine an iPhone that can only be charged wirelessly or connected to other devices, but it can take less than two years.

Based on earlier rumors, Apple is expected to release a cheaper iPhone 9 (or iPhone SE 2) this spring and then roll out four flagship, iPhone 5 models with 5G support in the fall.

