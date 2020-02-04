advertisement

Chase Cross is the Vice President of the 37th District Democrats and a member of the leadership for the King County Young Democrats (KCYD). When Cross is not resting alongside Democratic Senators like Patty Murray and Cory Booker, he is protesting with Antifa.

In a video taken by conservative activist Katie Daviscourt, Cross and Antifa are seen cursing and inciting racial slurs against African-American conservatives and immigrants at a Martin Luther King Jr. event. Day. In another video, Cross is seen embracing Jamal Williams, a well-known antifa leader, agitator and extremist, while Williams is energizing his disguised Antifa protesters approaching a police line. In October, Williams was arrested for hate crimes and criminal harassment after allegedly attacking two Seattle Jews, one of whom was a Rabbi. According to court documents, Williams “maliciously and intentionally” pursued, threatened to kill and assault the men in multiple attacks in October because of their perceived religion. After the Millennium it was the only media that covered these attacks and the arrest of William. No elected official condemned the attacks.

When asked about behavior, Cross has no remorse. In fact, he’s pretty proud of it. Chase Cross (middle) posing with Senator Cory Booker and Senator Patty Murray.

KCYD doubled their support for Cross after the videos went public and on Twitter:

This is the leadership of the Seattle Democratic Party. Violent socialist extremists have taken over the Democratic Party in Seattle and elsewhere. The blue dog, moderate Democrats, and even liberals are now labeled “Alt Right”, “White Supremacist”, “White Nationalist”, “Fascist”, “Nazi”, “Republican” and “Conservative” by these activists others.

Michael Maddux is a former office staff member of Seattle Council Member Teresa Mosqueda. He “resigned” at the end of 2018 after targeting Seattle Vice President Shefali Ranganathan, an Indian America Woman working in the Democratic presidential administration, with a series of racially charged tweets like this:

Even with his resignation, Maddux was still working with Mosqueda in February 2019 and with then Council Member Lorena Gonzalez, the newly elected Council President.

If you look at Maddux’s Twitter handle, you’ll notice three arrows. Three Arrows is a social-democratic political symbol first conceived for the Social Democrats-dominated Iron Front as a symbol of social democratic resistance against Nazism in 1932. It became an official symbol of the Social Democratic Party during the parliamentary elections there. the same year that represented resistance to Nazism, communism and reactionary conservatism. Recently the symbol has been used within the Antifa movement. Ironically, these self-described “antifascists” in Antifa, who based their symbol on an ancient socialist / communist group, now attack anyone who does not support their violent socialist / communist extremist agenda.

Antifa for the first time gained national attention following the 2017 incident of removing a statue of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, North Carolina. Since then, there have been many documented incidents of Antifa members attacking, threatening, and harassing people at events across North America. Their violent attempts to silence anyone who does not fit into their violent socialist extremist agenda have not been condemned by any of the Socialists who present as Democrats they support.

The other night Maddux rested a gift on Mosqueda’s new baby, an Iron Front Onesie featuring the Antifa / Iron Front 3 arrow symbol. Mosqueda posted a photo of the baby in clothing on Twitter and said:

Why is a sitting council member who is supposed to represent all Seattle constituents in a city-wide position, encouraging a violent domestic terrorist organization that aims to shut down views they disagree with? Rumors are circulating that Mosqueda is considering running for mayor of Seattle in 2021. While in council, Mosqueda has been the most frequent ally of extreme socialist council members.

Kshama Sawant burst onto the scene gaining a seat on the Seattle city council in 2013 as a member of the radical Socialist Alternative. She was the first Socialist to win a city-wide election in Seattle since 1916. Although all major local Democratic parties endorsed her opponent, many prominent members of those local groups, including officers, endorsed Sawant. A conflict formed in these local parties as activists and officers began distributing Sawant campaign materials at party meetings and as it knocked on the door for other Democratic candidates. At the time of her re-election campaign in 2019, Sawant was approved by the King County Young Democrats, the 43rd District Legislative Democrats, 3 Seattle Democratic City Council Members, 2 Washington State Democratic Senators, and one longtime member of the King County Democratic Council.

Recent Seattle elections have been between liberal Democrats and leftist Socialists identifying themselves as Democrats. The 37th District Democrats, after a dizzying meeting where members of the Democratic Party of America and the Socialist Alternative packed the house to endorse Sawant, could not reach a consensus. They eventually voted for an approval in the race between Sawant and her liberal challenger, Egan Orion. Longtime local Democrats like Pat Murakami, who helped run President Obama’s campaign outside her home, were labeled “conservative” and passed in favor of leftist candidates.

Phil Tavel, a Democratic opponent of Sawant’s council ally, Council Member Lisa Herbold, was accused of being “supported by the Nazis” by the chairman of the 34th District Democrats during a group endorsement meeting. Later in the evening, a drink was thrown in the face of a Tavel supporter by the presiding partner.

Ann Davison Sattler, a longtime Democrat and former Seattle City Council candidate, recently wrote an option explaining that she is now running for the Republican party.

“Throughout my life I assumed that the Democratic Party believed in acceptance and tolerance, but this was not my experience in this race. Those who claim to be the most tolerant, through their political party affiliation, showed their intolerance of different political thinking and They had to embarrass me and many others, including thousands of voters, for such political thinking. having a virtue while doing the opposite is one that should not be tolerated. ”

Ann Davison

The Democratic Party no longer exists as we knew it. It has been taken over by extreme activists and violent socialists prone to destroying the free market economy. The average voter is so focused on national elections, they miss what is happening in their neighborhoods. It is more than enough just to vote.

To stop radical Socialists, moderate Democrats must get involved in their local parties and become officers. Local GOP groups in the Democratic strongholds must stop accepting the status quo of “unforgiving” districts. Engage new members in order to stop disruptive policies like the fight against the police department and the $ 15 minimum wage, which in Seattle, led to shifts of workers and replaced by automation.

It is the disengaged voter and the citizen who is not even registered to be reached in order to return the tide. Local extremists are the ones promoting and directing our national conversation, because so many are not engaged. We are seeing a movement to radically change America. We can sit or do nothing or we can be part of the solution.

Ari Hoffman is an Op-ed contributor to Post Millennial and host of Canary on a Coal Mining Podcast. He has been featured in 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper, Fox and Friends, The Dr Drew Show and The Glen Beck Program.

