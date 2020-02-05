advertisement

(AP Photo / Andrew Harnik) Caucus visitors check in for a caucus at Roosevelt Hight School in Des Moines, Iowa on Monday, February 3, 2020.

(AP Photo / John Locher) Democratic presidential candidate, former vice president Joe Biden, will appear in the crowd on Monday, February 3, 2020, at a rally in Des Moines, Iowa.

(AP Photo / Andrew Harnik) Democratic presidential candidate, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, speaks at an election campaign office in West Des Moines, Iowa, on the day of the Iowa Caucus, Monday, February 3, 2020.

(AP Photo / Nati Harnik) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Speaks to supporters as she is accompanied by her husband John Bessler (left) and daughter Abigail Klobuchar Bessler (left) at their campaign rally in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday February 3, 2020.

(AP Photo / Sue Ogrocki) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Speaks to followers of a Caucus Night rally in Des Moines, Iowa, Monday, February 3, 2020.



(AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Talks to his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders on Monday, February 3, in Des Moines, Iowa, with supporters of a rally for the Caucus Night 2020.

IOWA (ABC News) – The Iowa Democratic Party released additional results early Wednesday morning, more than a day after polls closed on a troubled election night.

With 71% of the boroughs reported, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg had 27% of the vote, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had 25%, according to the Iowa Democratic Party. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren had 18%, former Vice President Joe Biden 16% and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar 13% of the vote.

Iowa’s caucusgoers remained unsuccessful late Monday evening, and much of Tuesday after technical problems and confusion on the spot troubled the praised caucuses. The ensuing chaos gave a hint of the traditionally high-spirited start to the peak democratic season and raised questions about the impact of the future status of the first state in the nation of the State of Hawkeye.

advertisement

Without these complete results, none of the candidates who have previously crisscrossed Iowa and made almost 400 stops in total have spent more than 330 days in the state of Hawkeye, held more than 2,300 events, and spent millions of dollars on ads and campaigns for events , saw a return on their investment by having their “moment”.

In addition, the problems associated with Monday’s election campaigns and voters were seriously concerned about the accuracy of the census of the coveted delegates, whose role it is important to quantify the number of delegates who are required to receive the nomination to win for the Democratic National Convention. The total number of confirmed delegates required to win the nomination and become the alleged candidate is 1,991.

Buttigieg’s team quickly won.

“Just in case you haven’t been stuck on your phone in the past few minutes, we want you to hear from me,” Buttigieg said on Tuesday at a rally in Laconia, New Hampshire. “A little later than expected, but better late than never. Official verified caucus results come from the state of Iowa. They are not complete, but the results come from most regions and show that our campaign comes first. “

“We want to thank the people of Iowa,” said Jeff Weaver, Sanders senior consultant, in a statement. “We are pleased that in the partial data published so far it is clear that in the first and second round more people voted for Bernie than for any other candidate in the field.”

Despite his 16%, Biden said he was hopeful about the road ahead.

“Now there are still many voices in the campaign and I will fight for each one of them,” said Biden in an email fundraiser. “But I will need your help to do that.”

The Trump campaign seized Biden’s vote and said in an email to supporters that he was “drummed”.

Prior to the release, Iowa Democratic Party leader Tony Price tried to account for the technical issues that were causing a lengthy delay in caucus results, while stressing that backup systems were successful.

“The thing to remember here is that we have a paper trail … we have backups for this system,” he said. “We have built in redundancies.”

On the night of Monday, “inconsistencies” became apparent when the results of the caucus process were received, and according to Price, they were subjected to an accuracy and quality check, which found that the “underlying cause of these inconsistencies was not immediately clear and an investigation was required. that took time. “

Price previously said that the planned backup measures to manually access the results and enter the data “took longer than expected”.

DNC is committed

Sean Bagniewski, chairman of the Polk County Democrats, told ABC News that the DNC had called the district chairmen and asked for results. This means that the National Party Committee is actively calling the leaders of each district to review the results.

And a democratic official was told that the DNC was “taking over” the bookkeeping. The official said that, to their knowledge, this had never happened before.

In the run-up to the release of the result, Carl Voss, chairman of the Des Moines-55 district, said he was being contacted by the Democratic National Committee while trying to deliver his package.

“You wanted a copy of my spreadsheet,” he said.

Voss said he didn’t know why they wanted his spreadsheet or whether it was a standard procedure. This was the second time that Voss was a caucus chair, and he said that it wasn’t the first time he was asked about it.

Math sheets are included in the packages each chairman received from the Iowa Democratic Party. In addition to the math sheets, preference packs for the president, petitions for county candidates, and forms with a summary of results for delegates and alternatives are included in the package.

He added that they reported an excessive number of participants while using the reporting app and were unable to recheck the numbers.

Election campaigns, results-oriented voters

However, with results pending, some of the Democrats’ presidential campaigns for 2020 seemed to be getting more and more nervous, trying to book the previously ambiguous night as their own victory.

Buttigieg was on the ground in New Hampshire on Tuesday, doing several laps on the cable after winning the Iowa Caucuses on Monday night.

On “CBS This Morning” Buttigieg was asked whether it was premature to say that he had won if the final reports had not yet been published. He referred to the internal data of his campaign.

“We have the results of our organization, and if you look at what we did, what happened last night, the fact that this campaign in cities, suburbs, and rural areas could find support in counties like Hillary, Clinton won counties Donald Trump won, we are thrilled and we think it is a victory, ”he said.

Other campaigns were frustrated with the chaos and delay, and concerned about how the tabulation is now fairly tabulated.

Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau expressed doubts Tuesday morning – and said before any data is released – that they have received the receipts.

“Our campaign collected photos and other raw documents of the results at hundreds of Caucus locations as part of our internal reporting process,” Lau tweeted. “Today we will provide the Iowa Democratic Party with what we have to ensure the integrity of their process.”

His tone was that of former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign calling for a “full explanation” of quality control methods for reviewing results and a way to respond before the results were released.

As the Democrats’ field looks to New Hampshire, Bloomberg’s job is to determine the number of delegates elsewhere

While other 2020 presidential candidates are looking for clarity from Iowa as they move on to New Hampshire, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg continued his move to fill Super Tuesday seats with a high delegate return. In addition, he specifically sharpens the swing states that Trump “should have won” for Democrats like Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan in 2016.

He skips the four early states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and New Hampshire to gain a foothold and advertise in California and to win over his 415 delegates.

In total, California has more delegates than all of the first four primary states combined.

“I heard something happened or not in Iowa. I don’t know which. I still can’t figure it out. I was up here on a plane and slept – slept and woke up and I said what is happened? … But while all the other Democratic candidates have now flown to New Hampshire, I’m here in Michigan because this is a state that we absolutely – look, we have to win this state in November if we want to beat Donald Trump. Bloomberg said during his organizing event in Detroit.

ABC News’s Meg Cunningham, Armando Garcia, Justin Gomez, Averi Harper, Kendall Karson, MaryAlice Parks, Sasha Pezenik and Briana Stewart all contributed to this report.

advertisement