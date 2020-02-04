advertisement

Voters in Iowa spoke, making their choice in the first contest to decide the Democratic presidential candidate.

But the results of Iowa caucuses have been delayed.

The Democratic Party of Iowa says it is because of quality checks and new reporting rules.

The results are unlikely to arrive until Tuesday morning.

Thousands of Iowans from more than 1,600 constituencies went to the polls on Monday to support the person they want to see confront President Trump in November. Learn more about the process behind a caucus here.

Iowa caucuses hold a lot of momentum for the primary season.

Democrats in Iowa have a good history of selecting the final party candidate.

“We have a saying about Iowa,” said Tanner Halleran, second vice president of the Iowa Democratic Party. “There are three tickets out of Iowa: the first, the second, and then the person who surprised us the most.”

Most Democratic candidates are now looking to New Hampshire, which will hold its first elections next Tuesday.

