Apple seems to be back on a relatively standard release schedule for iOS and iPadOS betas after the holidays, since the third developer betas for iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 are now rolled out, just over a week after developer beta 2. A again, bug fixes and performance improvements are central here, but some lost function may have been added to the mobile operating system.

If you are wondering if your device is compatible with iOS 13.3.1 or iPadOS 13.3.1, we have compiled a complete list below with each compatible device. If your device is on there, you can start:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X.

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

As you know for sure now, installing a new beta for iOS or iPadOS on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to settings > General > Software update and then tap “Download and install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update via iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, make sure you back up your device before you install the update.

Image source: Apple Inc.

.

