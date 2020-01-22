Apple seems to be back on a relatively standard release schedule for iOS and iPadOS betas after the holidays, since the third developer betas for iOS 13.3.1 and iPadOS 13.3.1 are now rolled out, just over a week after developer beta 2. A again, bug fixes and performance improvements are central here, but some lost function may have been added to the mobile operating system.
If you are wondering if your device is compatible with iOS 13.3.1 or iPadOS 13.3.1, we have compiled a complete list below with each compatible device. If your device is on there, you can start:
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X.
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone 6s Plus
- iPhone SE
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- 9.7-inch iPad Pro
- iPad Air 3rd generation
- iPad Air 2
- iPad 6th generation
- iPad 5th generation
- iPad mini 5th generation
- iPad mini 4
- iPod touch 7th generation
As you know for sure now, installing a new beta for iOS or iPadOS on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to settings > General > Software update and then tap “Download and install” at the bottom of that page. If you want, you can also install the update via iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. Whichever method you choose, make sure you back up your device before you install the update.
Image source: Apple Inc.
.