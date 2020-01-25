advertisement

The largest ultra-fast charging network in Europe, apart from Tesla’s exclusive Supercharger network, is the Ionity network. The “second phase” of network development is now moving forward.

The Ionity network currently has 205 high-capacity charging stations in Europe and 51 are under construction. The website indicates that there must be 400 “by 2020”, which I suppose should be by the end of 2020.

For the second phase of installations, Ionity ordered 324 of ABB’s 350 kW charging stations. These will find their way to 24 countries by the end of 2020. (I know – the math isn’t right here. I think if you’re interested in the details, it’s best to just look at the map on the Ionity website and see if there is a charging station where you need one, or that there will be one soon.)

However, funky math is not over yet. According to ABB, “ABB was already taken into use as a technology partner in 2018 to deliver 340 high-performance chargers to IONITY and was the first on the market in Europe with 350 kW chargers with liquid-cooled cables.” As noted above, the Ionity website indicates that there are currently 205 charging stations. 205 ≠ 340, and add another 324 ≠ 400. But let’s go further.

Have you come this far without having an idea who Ionity is? Hopefully not, but let’s add a quick reminder to who’s behind this company. Ionity is a joint venture between BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen Group (including Audi and Porsche). The network is currently active in 18 country markets. The powerful ultra-fast chargers that he installed for EV drivers in Europe can add 200 kilometers (124 miles) of electric driving range in just 8 minutes.

“The tailor-made chargers supplied by ABB for IONITY are the slimmest design of ABB to date and perfectly match the design needs of IONITY. The new chargers also benefit from other improved design features, including quieter operation, a customized display and longer cables with integrated cable management retraction making it easier to reach the charging port on all car models and ensuring that cables always get off the ground and therefore be dirt-free for users. “

There are currently 13,000 ABB EV “fast chargers” in 80 countries. Most of them offer something like 50 kW capacity instead of 350 kW. That is why these newer ones are called “ultra fast” or “super fast” chargers in most places. Nevertheless it is an impressive start in a leading role in this industry.

