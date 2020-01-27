advertisement

Minister of Gender, Labor and Social Development, The Hon. Frank Tumwebaze speaking to the press at the Uganda Media Center on Friday (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – The Government of Kenya, in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), held a two-day ministerial meeting in Nairobi, Kenya on Monday January 20 to promote the harmonization of regional approaches and the strengthening of coordinating the management of labor migration.

“The Regional Ministerial Forum on the Harmonization of Labor Migration Policies in East Africa and the Horn of Africa” ​​brought together ministers responsible for labor migration and social affairs from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Burundi and Somalia.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center on Friday January 24, the Minister of Gender, Labor and Social Development, Hon. Frank Tumwebaze, stressed that the meeting aimed to discuss a number of priorities, including a coordinated strategy on the negotiation of Bilateral Labor Migration Agreements (BLMA) with the European Union and the Gulf cooperation countries.

The meeting also aimed to share information to promote safe and orderly labor mobility, and to build the skills of government stakeholders on setting up an effective mechanism for preparing migrant workers for employment abroad.

Promotion of regional cooperation in the fight against trafficking in persons, protection of the rights of African migrant workers abroad, strengthening of regional cooperation on labor mobility and the capacity of management of labor migration were also discussed.

In the press release, Hon. Tumwebaze revealed that the countries of the East and the Horn of Africa have decided to revise their laws to facilitate the portability of social security benefits to include migrant workers, to strengthen national statistical institutions and reporting mechanisms. data collection as well as cooperation in exchange and analysis to inform policies and governance of labor migration. The need to regulate private employment agencies was also discussed.

“Member States should establish collaboration on diplomatic and consular assistance for migrant workers in certain countries where certain States do not have diplomatic representation, while promoting and supporting the role of the diaspora in assisting workers migrants and the protection of their rights in vulnerable countries. Said the Hon. Tumwebaze.

Erika De Bona Fofana, Acting Head of Mission of IOM in Uganda, said that despite efforts to protect migrant workers, millions of people remain vulnerable as significant risks persist during the process of migration. She said it was essential for countries in the region to come together to discuss and agree on common challenges, exchange skills and lessons learned on specific issues, and agree on joint approaches that could help overcome national challenges.

She further said that the regional ministerial forum, organized by the government of Kenya, had laid the groundwork for a process of regional collaboration that would support the entire region in the long term to promote safe, orderly and humane migration.

“IOM remains committed to supporting the Ugandan government and migrants to ensure that migration takes place in a humane, orderly and safe manner and is beneficial to both the country of origin and the destination,” added Ms. Fofana.

