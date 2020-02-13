TOKYO – The organizers of the Olympic Games in Tokyo confirmed their message on Thursday at the beginning of the two-day meeting with the International Olympic Committee: The summer games are not overlaid by the corona virus spread from neighboring China.

“I would like to make it clear once again that we are not considering canceling or postponing the games. Let me clarify that, ”said Yoshiro Mori, president of the organizing committee, and spoke about an interpreter with dozens of senior IOC officials gathered in Tokyo.

The Olympics start in just over five months, and the torch relay starts in Japan next month – a clear signal that the games are almost there.

Although there have been no deaths from the virus in Japan, officials from Tokyo and the IOC are clearly nervous. This time sat among the officers Dr. Richard Budgett, the medical and scientific director of the IOC.

Last week, Toshiro Muto, CEO of the Tokyo Organizing Committee, said he was “seriously concerned that the spread of the infectious disease could bring cold water to the dynamics of the games.”

A day later he stepped back and said he was confident that the games would continue, which is the message this time.

The virus forced a popular Formula 1 race for April in Shanghai to be canceled on Wednesday, with more than 100,000 spectators attending a race weekend.

It has wiped out the Indoor World Athletics Championships in Nanjing, golf tournaments, soccer games, and almost all sports in China, including Olympic qualifying tournaments. It also prevents Chinese athletes from qualifying, which could jeopardize their presence in Tokyo.

Saburo Kawabuchi, a former Olympic champion and so-called mayor of the Olympic Village, which will house 11,000 athletes and thousands of other employees, suggested that Tokyo’s hot and humid summer would stop the virus.

“The biggest worry is the corona virus and infection,” he said in Japanese. “We currently have no idea when this problem will be fixed. Based on various information we receive, this virus does not appear to be as strong as the influenza virus. The virus is susceptible to moisture and heat. In Japan we have the rainy season, that could defeat the virus. “

John Coates, an IOC member who runs regular inspections in Tokyo, said he expected reports of the virus from the Japanese government, the Tokyo city government, and local organizers to see the “necessary precautions to be taken.” “

