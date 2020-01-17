advertisement

Whether it’s obvious on the field or not, there is and has been politics in the sports world.

In the case of the Olympic Games, massive public investment in hosting the games and working with governments in Russia and China has been at the top of the list three times over the past decade and a half. (The way things are going in the south, one could say with certainty that the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles won’t look that good either.)

Nonetheless, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) affirms that it is ready to enforce Section 2 of Rule 50 of the Olympic Charter: “No type of demonstration or political, religious, or racist propaganda is permitted at Olympic venues, venues, or other locations” – at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

However, athletes may continue to express political opinions on official or social media.

The explanation comes after two American athletes tried to draw attention to injustice in the United States during medal presentations at the Pan American Games last summer in Lima, Peru. Fencer Race Imboden knelt while hammer thrower Gwen Berry raised her fist.

Both were put to the test for twelve months and will be punished if they behave similarly in Tokyo.

When Berry was informed of the new rules, she said she understood why the rules apply – the privileged people’s false belief that sport could completely separate from global political realities – despite not approving the IOC’s approach to solving the problem.

“We are sacrificing for something for four years and we are at our highest moment,” Berry told Yahoo Sports. “We should be able to say what we want to say, what we have to do – for our brand, our culture, the people who support us, the countries that support us (everything).

“We shouldn’t be silenced. It’s definitely a form of control.”

It is somewhat difficult in that Olympic athletes have long had to accept some control over what they say due to the huge international sponsorship agreements of the Olympic Games. It is a frustrating but understandable limitation and compromise that athletes rightly or wrongly had to make in the name of the games’ economic model.

Limiting athlete demonstrations, however, appears to be contrary to Olympic values ​​and ideals of promoting peace through exercise. Imboden and Berry, for example, demonstrated against racism.

It is well known that American compatriots Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists at the 1968 games and, together with Australian silver medalist Peter Norman, wore badges that support the Olympic Human Rights Project. Smith and Carlos were kicked out of the games and all three saw their careers suffer. It is not insignificant that the then IOC President was Avery Brundage, who suppressed talks about a boycott of the 1936 games in Berlin, Germany, under National Socialist rule, and supported the participation of South Africa from the apartheid era in the games.

As the photo of Smith, Carlos and Norman shows, a picture is worth a thousand words and can have a much longer lifespan than an individual post-competition interview or even a tweet.

While the games understandably aim to provide a safe and peaceful atmosphere for all athletes, for many competitors this is the largest, if not the only, phase in which they can raise awareness of important issues in their home countries.

Many of the demonstrations were looking for nonviolent social welfare to give the voiceless a voice to educate those in need of a boost. There is certainly a chance that a podium finisher will take this opportunity to express support for a brutal regime or a backward-looking social opinion, but how would that not simply be a louder, more striking twist on what the IOC does in the face of some of the leaders who do it gets, already does? to bed with?

In an Associated Press article on the changes, several other recent controversies were put down, including an Egypt judoka refusing to shake hands with his Israeli counterpart at the 2016 Games, or a runner-up at the 2019 World Aquatics Championship who refused to join the gold medalist who had received doping sanctions in the past. The waters here become somewhat cloudy due to their interpersonal nature, although a line should be drawn when it comes to disregarding a fellow athlete rather than his unsportsmanlike conduct.

In addition, allowing this freedom of expression would not free athletes from other external consequences. Anyone who chooses to make a political statement at this level does so knowing that they could be affected by their team, the media, their home, or their sponsors and that their careers could suffer. It would not be an easy decision, and if an athlete decides to use their casual resting seconds in this way, it should at least not be suppressed by the hosts.

