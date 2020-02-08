advertisement

India’s greatest badminton coach, Fr. Gopi Chand, said it was a great honor to be recognized by the International Olympic Committee, which recognized him on Saturday as one of the IOC awards for coaches’ lifetime achievement in 2019.

“Well, this Winter Olympics and Summer Olympics award and the fact that there have been so many famous coaches in so many disciplines around the world means a huge recognition to me,” Gopi Chand told Sportstar.

“It is all the more special if you are the first Indian to have made it across all Olympic disciplines. It’s undoubtedly a great feeling, ”said the 46-year-old former All England champion.

advertisement

“To be honest, I think this is not just recognition for me, but for all coaches in India. And in the coming Olympic year it will be a huge improvement in morale for badminton itself, while it will motivate many more to set new goals, ”he added.

READ |

Sindhu, Lakshya will control Indian badminton in 2019

Gopi Chand has the honor of producing India’s first medalist at the badminton Olympics when his trainee Saina Nehwal won the 2012 London Games bronze medal and then P.V. Sindhu won silver at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and became world champion last year.

“I have to thank the Indian government, the Indian sports authority and the Indian badminton association, who have supported me in fulfilling my duties as head coach. But it would not have been possible for them, ”said Gopichand.

advertisement