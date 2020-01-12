advertisement

Simone Inzaghi believes Lazio is still missing something that would help the team maintain a Serie A title challenge, despite setting a new club record on Saturday with 10 consecutive league wins.

When Napoli came to Stadio Olimpico, it was by no means easy for Lazio to sail, as the visitor managed to frustrate Inzaghi’s men for a long time.

But Napoli’s goalkeeper David Ospina was robbed by Ciro Immobile in the 82nd minute after he failed to clear the ball, and the Italian striker then switched from a tight angle to his 20th Serie A goal of the season

Lazio won for the tenth time in a row and set a new club record after winning 2-1 in Brescia last weekend.

Lazio remains within reach of the first two, although Inzaghi is not putting pressure on his team to improve the title.

When asked whether Lazio was missing something, Inzaghi said to Sky Sport Italia: “A little, I have to be honest.

“It will take a little bit of luck, which has been lacking in recent years. We have come very close to our goals before and missed something in the end, for example the Champions League in the last game.”

“I also have to be good at including everyone. I need everyone, we hope everyone is 100 percent.

“The club is vigilant and talks [about transfers] take place daily. We will see if there is an opportunity to improve and in this situation we could do something, but these guys have given a lot and it is January never easy. “

Lazio’s winning run started on October 27 with a 2-1 win at Fiorentina and included victories against Milan, Turin and Juventus.

