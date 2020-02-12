advertisement

A drop in the number of new coronavirus cases and the Federal Reserve’s optimistic outlook on the economy pushed world stocks up for a third day and triggered an oil price recovery.

China reported the lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January on Wednesday, thanks to a forecast by its senior medical advisor that the outbreak may be over by April.

A sustained decline in cases would prevent the epidemic from doing as much economic damage as was initially feared.

These reports encouraged investors to reinvest in stocks at the expense of bonds, gold, and the Japanese yen – safe investments that benefited from the increasing death toll.

“The virus could slow the modest upswing in world trade and manufacturing that we forecast for the second quarter of 2020, but is unlikely to be wiped out,” said Berenberg analysts.

In particular, the damage to Western economies will “likely be modest and largely temporary,” the bank said.

MSCI’s global stock index rose 0.12 percent, just below Tuesday’s record high.

A pan-European stock index rose to a record high as automotive stocks – which depend on exports to China – rose 1.2 percent.

The futures indicated that Wall Street would expand profits from Tuesday, when the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit a record high.

In Asia, mainland Chinese and Hong Kong stocks rose nearly 1 percent.

The offshore yuan hit two week highs. The Thai baht, the Korean won and the Taiwanese dollar, which is dependent on Chinese tourism and trade, rose 0.3 to 0.5 percent. The yen fell 0.3 percent to a three-week low against the dollar.

Brent crude futures rose from their 13-month lows, supported by the likelihood that producers would cut production. Brent is still almost 20 percent below its January highs.

Some found that it remained unclear whether the corona virus had peaked. Some Chinese companies said they had laid off workers because the supply chain for goods was broken.

“There are signs that positive sentiment will continue and we see some coordination in the markets as oil rallies, base metals and government bonds come under pressure,” said CMC Markets’ Michael McCarthy in Sydney.

“However, I am not yet ready to buy risk assets.”

Yields on US Treasuries and German government bonds rose 3 to 4 basis points. Ten-year US yields are now 13 basis points below the four and a half month lows in January, although they were almost 30 basis points below the 2020 level.

Yields rose on Tuesday after Fed chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy was robust.

He said he monitored the corona virus because it could cause disruptions that affected the global economy.

The dollar rose to a four-month high against a basket of currencies, but lost value on Wednesday.

The US markets also got a boost from the signs that President Donald Trump could be re-elected in November, as centrist candidates appear to be struggling for the democratic nomination.

The main currency of the day was the New Zealand dollar, which rose 0.8 percent, making it the largest daily gain since December after the central bank dropped an indication of further rate cuts.

