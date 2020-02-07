advertisement

Abebe Haile-Gabriel, Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in Africa (PHOTO / courtesy).

KAMPALA – In a region plagued by conflict, the increase in figures depicts a grim foreboding. Hunger is on the rise again in Africa, reversing what has been achieved and derailing the efforts made in recent years.

The past few years have indeed resulted in recurrent conflicts in the region. In 2018 alone, there were more than 90 conflicts in Africa, a quarter of which were in the world. Conflicts in ten African countries have left millions of people in urgent need of food aid and hundreds of thousands have had to flee their homes quickly and involuntarily give up their livelihoods.

Most of these livelihoods depend on agriculture and the emergence of conflict has serious and life-changing consequences. For people who depend on agriculture, conflicts destroy food systems, decimate crops and animal resources, and cause loss of assets and income. These trigger food insecurity, malnutrition and hunger.

People living in conflict-affected countries are more likely to suffer from food insecurity and malnutrition. In Africa, the prevalence of undernourishment is about two and a half times higher in countries affected by a protracted crisis than in other development contexts. Nutritional outcomes are also worse in conflict situations, where almost 122 million, or 75% of stunted children, are under the age of five.

In addition, conflicts harm national economies. Agriculture in Africa accounts for a sizable share of gross domestic product (GDP), employs more than half of the total workforce, and provides income to smallholder farmers, who represent about 80% of the total population. When conflicts arise, agricultural activities are interrupted, resulting in massive youth unemployment, displacement, conflict and discord.

Conflicts trigger a domino effect. They lead to food insecurity and malnutrition, which are also multipliers of conflicts, especially in fragile states. The relentless cycle remains uncontrolled if collective action is not in place.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development calls for a transformative approach indicating better collaboration in conflict prevention and resolution. The African Union Agenda 2063 also prioritizes peace and security to reposition Africa on a sustainable path of transformation and development.

African leaders’ commitment to change course was confirmed in the 2014 Malabo Declaration on “Accelerating Agricultural Growth and Transformation for Shared Prosperity and Better Living Conditions” as part of the Detailed Program for the development of African agriculture (CAADP). The goal of ending hunger in Africa by 2025 stands out among the prominent commitments of the Malabo Declaration, emphasizing the idea that peace and stability are the essential preconditions for achieving this goal.

It is in this context that the African Union chose the theme of the year 2020 as “Silencing arms: creating conditions conducive to the development of Africa”. As a flagship Agenda 2063 project, this initiative would have a greater impact on the promotion of peace and stability in Africa, with the aim of ending all wars and civil conflicts, thereby achieving the objectives of concrete development, including the eradication of hunger.

FAO and its partners have a key role to play in supporting the Silencing Firearms initiative. FAO stands ready to harness the potential of agriculture to lift large numbers of the rural poor out of poverty, thereby contributing to peace and security. As part of FAO’s flagship Hand in Hand initiative, FAO aims to collaborate actively with member countries and development partners to take a bold step towards achieving the SDGs related to poverty eradication, hunger and malnutrition, accelerating agricultural transformation and sustainable development. The initiative provides an opportunity to use the most advanced tools available, including advanced geospatial modeling and analysis, to improve the targeting and adaptation of policy interventions, innovation, finance and investment and institutional reform in a comprehensive approach.

On the sidelines of this year’s AU Summit, FAO, in collaboration with the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Commission of the African Union, is organizing a high-level side event, “Hand in Hand in partnerships for peacekeeping ”through improved food security and nutrition in Africa. The event will explore the critical role of strengthening inclusive investment and innovative solutions to support resilient food and agricultural systems that would make lasting peace possible, which in turn would be the key to reversing deteriorating trends. food insecurity and malnutrition in Africa. During the side event, FAO, ECA and the AU will also launch the regional flagship publication “ Regional Regional Overview of Food Security and Nutrition in Africa ”, which reports on the food security situation on the continent due to conflicts and other factors such as climate shocks and economic slowdowns and downturns.

FAO expresses gratitude to the government of the host country, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, whose Prime Minister is the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, and to the African Union Commission, for its collaboration with FAO for the organization of the event.

