Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board spent part of Thursday investigating the burned wreckage of the single-engine plane that crashed when taking off from Corona Municipal Airport, killing all four on board.

The Beech Bonanza fell shortly after noon on Wednesday when the pilot tried to leave runway 7 at the low-rise airfield.

None of the victims have been officially identified, but the Riverside County Coroner Office said that its alternates are currently making confirmations.

The federal authorities have declined to publicly disclose the rear number of the Bonanza, which would likely reveal the pilot of the plane.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the plane may have belonged to a Torrance man.

According to the Corona police, the firefighters reached the crash site within 10 minutes and found that the plane was immersed in flames, which were poured over after about half a hectare of brush was burned. There were no houses or other structures in the immediate vicinity.

A spokesman for the Corona Fire Department said the bonanza had been refilled with 80 gallons of gasoline, suggesting that it might have been overloaded with all four seats occupied. The plane bumped into a fence after it was only a few feet from the runway surface and rolled with the car onto vacant US Army Corps of Engineers property.

Witnesses said that the pilot did not appear to be able to turn the plane when he approached the runway edge. Corona Municipal Airport’s only runway for general aviation is only 300 meters long and is bordered at both ends by a thick brush with power lines at the east end of the field.

A preliminary NTSB report on the crash is expected to be released next week.

The airport was reopened on Thursday afternoon, according to the Corona Fire Department.

