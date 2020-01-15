advertisement

Investigators of the murder are carrying out finger-tip searches in a quiet dead end after the death of a man following an attack on his home.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation into the death of a man in his sixties following an attack by an intruder at his home in Gibson Close, Wigston.

A burglar attacked the man and his brother at their home around 3:45 p.m. Monday and fled with a certain amount of money.

The seriously injured man was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in Nottingham, but was pronounced dead yesterday morning.

Her brother was slightly injured in the incident.

Police search for CCTV images taken in and around the house, conducting house-to-house investigations and targeting businesses in the main center of Wigston.

A cord is in place in the area around the house.

High visibility patrols are also carried out by neighborhood agents, reassuring residents.

Anyone with information that can help you can speak to a street policeman, police said.

Detective Inspector Jonathan Blockley of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (Emsou) is investigating and requesting public assistance.

“Someone entered this house and attacked two older men, all for monetary gain,” he said.

“Their actions and the injuries they caused caused a man to die.

“We are confident that we will find the person (s) responsible, and we are examining all possible avenues of investigation.

“If you have any information that you think is helping my investigation, I urge you to contact us. Anything that seemed a little out of the ordinary that caught your attention – give us a call. We need your help.”

Residents of Gibson Close expressed shock at the investigation into the murder.

A neighbor, who did not want to be named, said: “It is shocking to know that this can happen in a quiet place like this.

“The two brothers stood alone and never caused any problems for anyone.

“They were very calm and just lived a quiet life together. They were two older handsome guys. “

The man said he was at home when the burglary took place on Monday afternoon.

“The first time I knew something had happened was when the police knocked on my door,” he said.

“They said that there was a burglary in the house where the brothers lived.

“I was at 3:45 pm Monday, but I didn’t see or hear anything. It was only yesterday that I learned that one of the brothers had died.

“It’s horrible. I feel for the family and the surviving brother. I hope he is well. “

Anyone with information can call the police at 101.

