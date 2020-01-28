advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Investigators will continue after sunrise Tuesday to shoot down the wreckage of the dismal Kobe Bryant helicopter that crashed in California, killing the former NBA star, his daughter and seven others on board , as they try to respond though and how to the accident.

An 18-member team of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), assisted by FBI forensic specialists, began mapping the site of the wreck on Monday with drones and examining debris scattered across the hill, where Bryant chopper went down on Sunday.

Los Angeles County coroners investigators, working in conjunction with NTSB aviation inspectors, said they had found the first three bodies collected from the crash site and were searching for more debris.

advertisement

Officials said they would be on the scene for about five days collecting hazardous evidence and would not draw any conclusions in the near term, also noting that the craft was not equipped with a flight data recorder. called “black box”.

In hindsight, limited visibility was of particular interest to investigators as reports showed fog conditions, NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy urged the public to submit any photographs that could help document local weather conditions at the time of the crash. .

But Homendy told reporters the weather was just one factor.

“We have an extensive look at everything in one investigation – man, machine and the environment. And the weather is only a small part of that,” she said at a late-afternoon press conference in Calabasas, California, about a mile from the site. of the collision, approximately 40 miles (65 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Bryant, who won five National Basketball Association championships in his 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers, was known from his playing days to frequent helicopter rides to avoid glacial traffic in the Los Angeles area.

In addition to the charismatic 41-year-old and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, three other families linked to the Mamba Sports Academy disappeared en route to a girls basketball tournament: a man and woman with their 13-year-old daughter fast ; a mother and her 13-year-old daughter; and a basketball coach who was also a mother.

The ninth victim was the pilot, Ara Zobayan, a former flight instructor who was instrumental in or qualified to fly in the fog, according to multiple media accounts.

The chainsaw company, Island Epress Helicopters, said the pilot had more than 10 years of experience and recorded more than 8,000 flight hours.

Witnesses confessed thick fog over the fields of the mountain where the helicopter landed. The fog was so bad that both the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department set up their fleet by helicopter, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing officials.

Air traffic controllers gave the pilot “Special Visual Flight Rules,” or permission to fly in less than optimal weather around Burbank airport.

A Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) official noted that a pilot “does not receive a general permit or blanket from the FAA to fly under these conditions. A pilot is responsible for determining whether it is safe to fly under conditions. current and expected. “

The NBA canceled a scheduled match for Staples Center on Tuesday between the Lakers and their cross-country rival, the Clippers, as fans mourned.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Writing by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

advertisement