Investigators are investigating the scene of the “auto-ramming attack” in Jerusalem

The Israeli authorities said that twelve Israeli soldiers were injured, one seriously, when a car crashed into a group of them in Jerusalem early Thursday morning, February 6, “the IDF tweeted.” The terrorist attack killed 12 soldiers one of them is in serious condition. “The IDF said it was” currently persecuting the terrorists. “An” terrorist attack “on the Temple Mount followed hours later. A spokesman for the Israeli police said a soldier was slightly injured and the Suspects have been shot by the police and there have been conflicting reports of the attack, which the police have termed a shootout and an ambulance as a stabbing weapon.Credit: Micky Rosenfeld on Storyful

