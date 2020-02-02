advertisement

An investigation was initiated in Australia after dozens of koalas were killed and injured in a deucalyptus plantation in southwest Victoria, according to the Department of the Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP).

In a statement, the department said it was “extremely concerned” about the incident and that approximately 30 koalas were removed from the site on January 31, while another 50 koalas were removed on February 2. Some koalas have been put to sleep at the construction site, a private property near Cape Bridgewater, due to serious injuries or hunger, the department said.

advertisement

“We are deeply concerned about an incident involving a significant number of injured, starving and deceased koalas on private land near Cape Bridgewater,” said a DELWP statement. “Victorians can be sure that substantial penalties will be imposed for killing, molesting, or disturbing wildlife. There are additional penalties for cruelty to animals, ”added the department. “This is a very worrying incident and DELWP and the Conservation Regulator are taking this very seriously.”

An investigation is ongoing and the surviving animals are being adequately cared for, the DELWP added.

Helen Oakley, concerned in Portland, Victoria, posted a video of the scene on Facebook.

“The government should have intervened and changed that, but nobody did anything. Look at the destruction they caused, they’re just dead, ”she said on January 31. Oakley later responded to ABC and said she first alarmed the authorities two days before January 29 after seeing that they were dead and injured when koalas were hiking in the area.

She said she has found 10 dead koalas since that day and that dozens more were trapped on two isolated patches of rubber trees on the property. “Some of them have been pretty decomposed so they have been there for a while,” said 63-year-old Oakley, adding that she had counted 70 to 80 koalas in trees.

The koalas were killed and injured after rows of blue rubber trees with the animals still on them were torn down, according to local reports. Deforestation took place last year, but ended in November 2019 when the plantation was returned to the landowner. According to 9 news items, the landowner is currently under investigation.

University of Sydney ecologists estimate that the recent bushfires in Australia killed more than 800 million animals.

advertisement