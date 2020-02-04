advertisement

An investigation was opened and adjourned into the death of a woman missing from her home in Leicestershire in the early hours of Saturday 25 January.

Leicestershire police called for public help after Deborah Brown, 47, left his home in Twycross at around 3 a.m. in his car, which was later found in neighboring Staffordshire.

Deborah’s disappearance hunt has been taken over by Staffordshire police, and new images, including video surveillance photos of her putting fuel in her car, were released early last week.

Staffordshire police revealed on Thursday evening January 30 that they had found a body they believed was Deborah at Cliff Lakes near Tamworth.

The force issued a statement at the time that said: “The detectives do not believe there are suspicious circumstances and a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.

Earlier today, they called for anyone to find their purse or cell phone.

Today, an investigation into his death has been opened and adjourned to the South Staffordshire Coroner in Stafford.

Proof of identity was provided by the police and the full investigation was tentatively scheduled for May 5.

