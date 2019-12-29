advertisement

Gardaí examines the death of a man whose body was found on the site of an abandoned house in the city of Cork.

Detectives will wait for the result of a man’s post-mortem examination on Sunday, but the first signs suggest that the man’s injuries were relatively young and only a few days old.

The man’s body was discovered at around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in the grounds of Castlegreina House on Boreenamanna Road in the south of the city by a neighbor who entered the property to look for a cat that had disappeared.

The man had suffered severe upper body injuries. Shortly after Gardaí was called to the scene, he closed the area.

The pathologist of the state of Locum, Dr. Heidi Okkers should arrive on Sunday morning. Gardaí hopes the results of Dr. To have okker in the afternoon.

Gardaí is open to the question of whether the man was killed elsewhere and his body was taken to the abandoned house for disposal, or whether he was killed on the grounds of the two-story castle.

Gardaí received the scene overnight and is supposed to conduct a detailed search of the site on Sunday morning. Gardaí is expected to initiate a murder investigation after the post-mortem.

Locals report that the 1892 house has been in ruins for more than a year since the older woman who previously lived there moved to a nursing home.

“Lots of homeless people have been drinking on the site lately, and just a few months ago, Gardaí caught two men on the roof of the house,” said a local.

It is assumed that the house is currently boarded up, but access to the property can be made relatively easily since a door is missing from a pedestrian gate.

Gardaí has ​​not yet identified the deceased, but they have started contacting Cork Simon, who runs a nearby residential center on Boreenamanna Road, to determine if a homeless person has been reported missing in the past few days.

Gardaí has ​​asked witnesses or people who have recently noticed suspicious activity on Boreenamanna Road to contact Garda Station on Anglesea Street at 021-4522000, where they have set up an incident room.

