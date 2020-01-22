advertisement

Kansas basketball was involved in an ugly fight against rival Kansas State. What do you think of the consequences for the players involved?

Kansas basketball has had quite a season. If you missed it, you can quickly reset it. The Jayhawks were involved in the NCAA report as a team that uses “dirty” recruitment tactics. Many called it a classless program, especially after the Snoop Dogg fiasco during her midnight madness.

No matter how you feel at Jayhawks, a few things remain constant throughout the program. You win and win a lot. Bill Self is still one of the most respected coaches in the game. Kansas is one of the best programs in the country and nothing will change. Their fans are rabid and the fans they don’t like can make a living from their hatred of the program.

Those who hate the program have a little more gasoline for their fire, especially after the past 24 hours. There is no way that anyone who follows the sport or even looks at it casually missed what happened in Kansas and Kansas State last night at the end of the game. A few seconds before the end, the wild cats stole the ball and tried to immerse the basketball. Enigma Silvio De Sousa decided that he would not allow it and rejected it forever, stood over the top of the player and was then essentially jumped by the entire Kansas State team.

What happened after that was total chaos. Antonio Gordon from the US state of Kansas has pushed De Sousa and may have struck the first blow. After that, the fight spread to the crowd. De Sousa lost it and was seen picking up a chair and lifting it over his head before finally dropping it. The players have been hit, and it is difficult to determine who threw the hit, but let’s leave it to Kansas and Kansas State to determine that.

De Sousa has since been suspended indefinitely from Kansas while the school and the Big 12 are investigating the fight. During this time, the tall man will not see the floor at all. At the time of this writing, no one else had been suspended for his actions during the fight. Kansas State and Kansas are expected to have additional players suspended.

