The investigation into the death of a man who died after falling from a bridge on the A38 has been opened.

Isaac Ahmed, 28, who lived in Burton, died in a collision with a BMW after falling on the A38 near Clay Mills at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday 21 January. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A full investigative hearing will be held to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

Hundreds of people attended a memorial event on the Hillfield Lane Bridge, where he died on Friday, January 31, to share their memories of him. Many people also attended his funeral in the city on Friday, January 24, as mourners lined the streets.

Mr. Ahmed has been described as an “adorable thug” by his family, who thanked members of the public for their support after his death.

They said in a statement: “Thank you all for the love and support Isaac has shown; it has been incredible.

“Isaac was an adorable rascal who was known to everyone in Burton.

“Remember him for his infectious smile and for the wonderful moments that we all shared. We will not forget him.

“At times like this in life, it shows how close a community can be and the number of people Isaac has interacted with in his short life. May he rest in peace.”

The investigation into his death was opened and adjourned to a tentative date for a full hearing on Wednesday May 20.

