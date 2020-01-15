advertisement

The Limerick University Hospital plans to investigate the suspected leakage of confidential patient information and “derogatory” Facebook posts.

Employees were informed that they could be subject to disciplinary action due to offensive or derogatory statements on social media made on behalf of HSE.

The warning comes from Colette Cowan, executive director of the University of Limerick Hospitals Group, who emailed her staff that she was seriously concerned about breaches of confidential information related to healthcare business, and particularly patient records.

The UHL suffers from the worst overcrowding in a state hospital emergency room. Last week the Limerick leader reported that in mid-December a male patient with a broken neck was found dead next to his car. The exact circumstances of the man’s death remain unclear.

In a letter sent to employees last Friday, Ms. Cowan warned that they were bound by HSE codes of conduct, the violations of which could violate their terms of employment and lead to disciplinary action.

“Equally worrying is the abuse of social media, which can inadvertently violate confidentiality.”

According to Ms. Cowan, her communications and executives regularly review social media content for accuracy and context. She describes “derogatory” Facebook posts from employees as “worrying”.

Ignore restrictions

“There is also evidence that media take part in the UHL and take pictures in corridors without a prior approval from employees to enter patient areas. All of this is being investigated and measures are being taken.

Any deviation from standards by a small number of employees damages the reputation of UL hospitals, but above all the people we serve, our patients and our colleagues

“This has been aggravated by headlines over the past 48 hours that have seriously worried a surviving family, as well as the counselor and his caring team. There has been an unauthorized disclosure of confidential patient information. “

As a result, the hospital group cannot guarantee compliance with data protection regulations and must report this as a data protection violation.

“I also sought to investigate the issues listed to identify individuals who have violated their contract and code of conduct.”

"Unfortunately, any deviation from the standards of a small number of employees harms the reputation of UL hospitals, but the most important thing is the people we serve, our patients and our colleagues."

According to the Irish organization for nurses and midwives, 51 patients were waiting for admission to the UHL, the highest of all hospitals, on Tuesday morning.

