Clean power

31 December 2019 Guest contributor

Originally published by 350.org.

from Yossi Cadan

Given the accelerating effects of climate change – established by scientific consensus and visible with our own eyes – it is rational for investors to expect much tighter CO2 regulation in the near future. These carbon emissions regulations and at the source will have major economic effects in many regions of the world. This policy is part of a larger transition that the world will face to prevent the worst effects of climate change, shifting our economies in the only possible direction – to a low-carbon economy.

It is now two years since Carbon Tracker, a London-based think tank investigating the impact of climate change on financial markets, has determined that 80% of the world’s proven fossil fuel sources cannot be consumed if global warming want to limit the earth within 2 ° C above pre-industrial levels. This number has recently been approved by the UN Environment Program itself and updated to show that we are on the way to producing 120% more fossil fuels by 2030 than is consistent with limiting global warming to 1.5 ° C. The implication ? The stock prices of fossil fuels are, on the basis of their proven reserves, heavily overvalued.

Last week, Chevron announced that it is writing down the value of its assets by more than $ 10 billion USD. They say it is a concession that in “an era of abundant oil and gas” some of its reserves will not be used quickly or be profitable. However, they forgot to mention that although the oil and gas may still be in the soil in abundance, the time for burning is already over.

Chevron’s announcement stems from Repsol’s commitment to make its emissions “net zero” by 2050 and the further devaluation of their assets by EUR 4.8 billion. So far this year, BP, Repsol, Equinor and Chevron have jointly written more than $ 20 billion USD in assets. According to analysts, oil and gas producers could wipe extra billions of dollars in the coming months.

A 2018 study concluded that if fossil fuel companies align their production with the goal of the Paris Agreement to keep Earth’s temperature rise below 2 ° C, their value could be $ 4 trillion USD lower than today. That’s because a significant portion of the existing fossil fuel reserves will remain unused, and so any investment in this is the equivalent of burying your money under the foundation. This scenario will cause huge losses for investors and the global economy, and the US, Russia and Canada economies will be hit the hardest.

In this regard, it is important to note that oil and gas reserves of fossil fuel companies represent the bulk of their valuation. To keep this share high, these companies are investing aggressively in finding more reserves, regardless of whether they can be productive or not. As long as they can continue to spend on new exploration and development, this means for their shareholders that their current reserves are sufficient to keep production at the same level and therefore their stocks are worth their price.

Up to now, the devaluations of those fossil fuel companies have all been declared public because of the ‘oil price’. But of course they could not publicly say that they are in fact stranded assets – that is, assets that will not be productive or generate a return, and / or are essentially unsaleable for a future buyer. It is not clear how far their value would fall if those companies hinted that this endless search for reserves is almost over, but we expect it to be a significant decline.

The risk of losses is part of what has driven the global divestment movement. The divestment movement began as a moral position that investing in the causes of climate change was wrong, but today investors are looking at the $ 12 trillion USD in assets under management that have been moved from fossil fuels and think that it is not only the morally right thing to do, but the financially smart thing to do. Similarly, when public banks such as the EIB close their doors to coal, oil and gas – causing the industry to starve more than half a trillion dollars a year – it is easy to see how people would think twice before investing or borrowing to this killer industry.

Are the latest devaluations of fossil fuels actually the first signal and recognition of their stranded assets? Most signs show that we are not there yet. Currently, the fossil fuel industry will spend nearly $ 5 trillion on new exploration and extraction activities in the coming decade. In the short term, some analysts, such as Tom Ellacott of Wood Mackenzie, predict that the devaluation trend will continue as the price outlook is adjusted downwards.

With the increased climate impact that we see every day around the world, asset managers are under increasing pressure to get their money from fossil fuel stocks, as they represent by far the largest contributor to global climate change, accounting for more than 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions and almost 90% of all carbon dioxide emissions. Investors are increasingly aware of the ethical, reputation, environmental and social risks associated with these investments.

Regardless of whether the devaluations of fossil fuels take place because the industry becomes aware of the role they play in the climate crisis or because the economic model is changing, we know one thing for sure: it is time for investors to take note of this trend and to dispose of it coal, oil and gas before they see their money buried with them.

Yossi Cadan is a global divestment campaign manager at 350.org.

Photo by Zbynek Burival on Unsplash

