Whistler Secondary School (WSS) student Ben Hepditch spoke to a friend last summer about how young people – including him – tended to spend their hard-earned money on things like shoes or expensive clothing when it could be better used

But where should a young person start?

"At first we thought," Oh, we can start our own mutual fund, "and then we realized that you had to be 18 to open a trading account, and that was far too expensive and complicated," Hepditch recalled with a laugh

The 17-year-old 12th grade student chose the next best: an investment club run by his school.

“There are many (students) – especially 12th and 11th grades – who are interested in business and want to start trading for the university,” he said.

“So (we thought) this could be a general purpose club like finance and so on because there is a lot of interest in our school, so this is just a great place to start.”

Hepditch has asked Edward Jones’ financial advisor Stuart McConnachie for advice.

“We wanted to educate everyone who was interested in the basics when we started, so I approached him and asked if he could come in and if he knew how we could do a competitive thing,” said Hepditch.

“And he was super helpful. He found this competition we could take part in and came in and taught everyone, so it was fantastic. Without his help, he couldn’t have done it.”

Under the direction of McConnachie, the approximately 25-strong club took part in a Canadian investment competition on Junior Achievement Canada.

The teams received $ 100,000 in cash and $ 50,000 in loan with options to trade on the TSX, NASDAQ and NYSE. The teams could only buy shares worth at least USD 2 per share, with each trade costing a one-time transaction fee of USD 25.

The competition lasted from mid-October to early December. The final ranking was based on who ended up with the highest value portfolio.

Out of more than 2,300 participating teams across the country, three of the WSS club teams have broken the top 200: Katie Faerge, Savannah Albrecht and Noah Hayter (198.); Liam Tennock and Hugh Saint-Jacques (60th in Canada, 21st BC); and Hepditch (5th in Canada, 1st in BC).

After McConnachie had participated in such competitions in the past, he knew what would be helpful for the club.

“Really, when you have such a short time frame, it’s not so much an investment contest, but rather a speculative contest,” he said.

“So you don’t want to build a well-thought-out strategic portfolio that will hold its ground in the long term. You really want to start a home run. So you have to be lucky.”

Did he expect Hepditch to be as lucky as when he first tried?

“No, I was so proud,” said McConnachie. “I’m so happy for him. It was great to see.”

The secret of a speculation competition is to find something that is very volatile and can be used as a holding company.

“And then you have to cross your fingers,” he said.

“It’s not like investing when you actually try to invest with a specific goal. It’s very, very different. But it’s a great way to motivate people to learn some of the basics.”

For Hepditch, the secret was a prosthetic company from Boston.

“We found that biomedical products in the medical industry – especially pharmaceuticals – can be very high risk, but high returns,” he said.

“What happened is that penny stocks trade so low because these companies lose a lot of money, but then the thought is good, once they start making money, their value increases.

“So we say, ‘Oh, that’s probably the best industry you look at.”

WSS teacher Emma Stapleton said it was impressive to see how many students attended a McConnachie seminar considering how many other extracurricular activities the school offers.

“The group was a success. Many students from different grades participated. It was great to see how students became interested in the competition, did research, developed strategies, and calculated risks (and some not-so-calculated risks) were incorporated into the simulation “Some students even got up when the markets opened!” Stapleton said in an email.

“Looking to the future, Ben is already looking for similar stock market simulation competitions, and we’re looking into an excursion to the Sauder School of Business to offer students some future business opportunities.”



