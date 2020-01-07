advertisement

Iran is likely to take revenge on Trump’s “rampage and threats”

Cato Institute senior fellow Douglas Bandow says it is difficult to understand “what is real and what is only blowing” when it comes to US President Donald Trump.

It comes after Mr Trump said the US could act “disproportionately” if Iran vengeance attacks an American “person or target” for the murder of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

The US president tweeted the comments after Tehran promised to avenge the death of his colonel-general, who was killed in a US drone attack.

“With this president, it’s very difficult to understand what’s real and what’s causing trouble,” Bandow told Sky News.

“He blows, he threatens, that’s how he works”.

Mr. Bandow said he believed it was neither in the interests of the United States nor the Middle East that war in the region would break out.

He also said that he thought the president did not want war with Iran to break out, although he believed that there are some “influential” people in Washington who are “pushing” for one to develop.

