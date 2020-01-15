advertisement

An A-frame beach house, praised by modernist architecture fans for “celebrating the era without a retro show”, is causing a stir in Inverloch.

The striking four-story home at 128 Lohr Ave has garnered more than 100 buyer requests since it hit the market – most of them from Melbourne – and Stockdale & Leggo Inverloch director Adam Leys described it as “very popular”.

But even though it has been “very close to selling” several times, it still wins at a price of $ 1.15 million.

According to CoreLogic records, the suggested retail price was lowered from $ 1.3 to $ 1.35 million.

The property is just a few steps from Ozone St Beach and has been highlighted by popular architectural monuments The design files and Modernist AustraliaThe latter is called “not your usual rag-tag-a-frame”.

“(It is) a breathtaking and sensitively renovated home with endless wood lining and skillful use of time-specific pop – original MCM (modern mid-century) furniture, new lights, dotty kitchen and the red Pirelli (flooring) in the bathroom,” Modernist Australia

Posted.

Mr Leys said the three bedroom pad has not been changed too much since it was built in the 1960s.

However, the previous owners had built a locked apartment on the ground floor, which was once an open space.

He said while there were a few A-frame houses in the coastal town of South Gippsland, it had a remarkable “light, bright, livable atmosphere”.

“A-frame houses can feel a bit cheesy. This has a great sense of space, it feels good and open, ”said Mr. Leys.

“It’s also close to the beach – you’d be on the beach in a minute (after leaving the house).

“But it’s really protected from the public by established trees.”

The top two levels of the house offer a 180-degree view from Cape Liptrap over the Bald Hills wind farm to the picturesque rock formation Eagles Nest.

There are living spaces on all four levels, three of which open to the decks.

Floor-to-ceiling windows and wooden surfaces are design highlights.

The house is located on 602 square meters of land and was last sold for $ 1 million in August 2017, according to CoreLogic.

Mr. Leys said the seller had used the property as a permanent home, but both regular buyers and vacation home buyers had kept an eye on it.

Another intact mid-century charmer is up for sale at 32 Lohr Avenue next door, asking for $ 790,000.

