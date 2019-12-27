advertisement

Kelly Fraser arrives at the Red Carpet at the Juno Awards in Vancouver on Sunday, March 25, 2018. Rihanna’s popular YouTube cover singer Fraser helped inspire a Juno-nominated songwriting and activism career, died at 26 years old. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press]

Inuk singer Kelly Fraser, who covered Rihanna at Inuktitut inspired a music career, dies at 26

The pop musician, who was living in Winnipeg, died earlier this week

Inuk singer Kelly Fraser, Rihanna’s popular YouTube cover who helped inspire a career written by Juno-nominated singer and activist, has died at 26.

The pop musician, who was living in Winnipeg, died earlier this week, according to friends. The cause of her death has not been revealed.

Fraser, who grew up in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, picked up a guitar at 11 and formed her first band four years later.

Much of her early work involved performing the English hit in the Inuktitut language. Her viral cover of Rihanna’s “Diamonds” exposed her to many young listeners, leading to her debut album in 2014.

But it was her sophisticated “Sedna” release that gained Fraser’s broadest acclaim, earning her an indigenous music album at the 2018 Juno Awards.

Fraser was also an advocate for music education in indigenous communities, as co-founder of Nunavut Hitmakerz, which provides workshops at Inuktitut for poor communities.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support her siblings.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

