A pizzeria will reopen today at Intu Derby after a renovation.

Pizza Express, on level 3 of the city’s shopping center, now has an open kitchen so that customers can watch while their pizzas are being prepared.

Elsewhere, modifications were made to the seats, creating space for nearly 150 guests.

Derby’s other Pizza Express store in Iron Gate was also redesigned and reopened on Saturday, February 1.

A Pizza Express spokesperson said: “The two pizzerias showcase cuisine in their hearts, showcasing the theater and authenticity of Pizza Express craftsmanship and bringing it to the fore.

“The festoon lighting highlights the expert pizzaiolos when they burn the dough, with striking wooden borders that frame them at work.

(Image: Derby Telegraph)

“White marble tables are dotted around the dining rooms, creating an intimate experience for up to 91 guests at Irongate and 147 at Intu Derby.

“The teal, yellow and pink furniture compliments the new design and makes the space even more warm and welcoming.”

An Intu Derby spokesperson said, “We can confirm that Pizza Express is closed for renovation and will reopen on Saturday, February 8, while it refreshes its restaurant with a new look for Intu Derby visitors. We are pleased that the brand has chosen to invest in its current Intu Derby site. “

Meanwhile, an eco-friendly clothing store and a new florist recently opened their doors at Intu Derby.

A high-end fashion brand is now recruiting before it opens at level 2 of the shopping center this spring.

Whistles, which offers tailor-made women’s fashion, will occupy the unit that previously housed Accessorize, which closed its doors last month.

