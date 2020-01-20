advertisement

The Trident Hotel in Mumbai, where the Australian team is located, is full of fans and journalists. The large sofas in the lobby are the stage for many discussions. The chatter stops as a few famous names walk through the main entrance. including Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne.

In Australia’s new test number 3, Labuschagne practices twisting in the shade while waiting in the foyer for Smith, who commits young fans with selfies and autographs. The two soon make their way to the lift. Nearby children and some hotel staff watch their mouths open.

If Smith dominates the Ashes in England dramatically and blockbuster, his “Like-for-Like” replacement Labuschagne is the next big thing after an exciting summer full of runs. The couple were practically inseparable … even outside the field, Labuschagne reveals.

advertisement

“” We’re probably talking more about cricket than cricket. I learned a lot by just watching him (Smith) play the game. How he behaves on the field. Steve is a great player to learn from because he sets such high standards ”- Labuschagne on his equation with Steve Smith. – PTI

“We spend a lot of time together. We love the game and talk about it all the time,” says Labuschagne. “We probably talk more about cricket than about cricket. I learned a lot by just watching him (Smith) do it Playing game. How he behaves on the field. Steve is a great player to learn from because he sets the benchmark so high. “

RELATED | The fast growing labagne believes in the process, not the results

Labuschagne was the most revealing story of the summer. An insatiable appetite for runs was married with stubborn defiance – abundant to see when he was a Lord’s cricket substitute for Smith last year – when he piled 896 runs in five home tests, averaging 112 with four hundred and thirty fifties.

“It was a great summer for us as a team. It feels great to win 5-0 on home soil (2-0 against Pakistan and 3-0 against New Zealand), “he says.

“You can’t overshadow getting two of your best players, David Warner and Steve Smith, back. Two batsmen of this caliber always add great value to the squad. But there have been others who have strengthened … Travis Head plays well. Matthew Wade was brilliant all over England and our bowling attack was fantastic all summer and all winter in England.

Labuschagne was used as a cricket substitute for Steve Smith last year, scoring 353 runs in Ashes’ Australian triumph in 2019. – Getty Images

Smith had a quieter homecoming summer, collecting 254 runs at a modest average of 36.28 with two fifties. In contrast, Labuschagne was in the third test against New Zealand in the SCG with 215 and 59 innings ahead of New Zealander Kane Williamson in the top 3 of the ICC test hit list. It was a remarkable climb for the right-hander who ranked 107th in the world after last year’s Sydney test.

RELATED No comparison with Smith, says Labuschagne

“You always learn as a player,” he says when asked about his hit high. “Eighteen months ago, I was a very different cricketer. A lot has changed since this series of tests against India (2018-19), but the result was an increased ability to fill the fold, a tidy mind, and a better game plan. I was more consistent … more focused in everything I did and made sure I got races on the schedule. “

In 50-over format, Labuschagne first appeared as a batting average when he was named player of the tournament at the national limited-overs event for Queensland in 2016. “You look at the people I look up to and who I want to be – Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root …” Labuschagne was recently quoted in an interview. “I recently saw that he (Kohli) averaged 59 in test cricket, 54 in ODIs and 50 plus in T20Is …” says Labuschagne. The note of admiration in his voice is hard to miss.

RELATED Labuschagne strives for the dominance of Virat Kohli in all formats

“If this isn’t a world-class player, I don’t know who … there are so many things about his game that are good. That means I try to drink the good from all rackets, not just the top guys. There is so much to learn about how every cricket player does his craft. “

Labuschagne doesn’t think the test game has to change. “No, no” is the resounding answer to the question of the prospect of four-day tests. “The 5-day cricket is amazing as it is. We see such great competitions … The friendly between England and South Africa (Newlands) went deep into the fifth day. It was a great ending.

“Then there was the Ashes test in Manchester, which we won in the third session of the last day: it was an incredible game. I think five days bring the spinners into play and you should have a strong squad to win a five day game. If it becomes four days, it will only lose that element. “

advertisement