TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Snow showers caused a mess on the Interstate 80 in the Poconos.

Two large installations destroyed on the Interstate 80 Interstate 380 split near Blakeslee on Thursday afternoon.

The traffic was covered for miles, making thousands of commuters slow in the evenings.

The western lanes of Interstate 80 reopened around 17:00 in Monroe County.

CRASH: Traffic is supported by the I-80 west near Tunkhannock Twp for at least eight miles after a crash between two tractor trailers. State police say it is not yet clear whether someone has been injured. The highway was stopped for about an hour, but it is just open again. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/LD3Alzotnc

– Carolyn Blackburne (@cblackburne) January 16, 2020

Check real-time traffic conditions on the WNEP Traffic Tracker.

UPDATE: Multiple vehicle accident on I-80 in a westerly direction between exit 293 – I-380 North and exit 284 – PA 115. There is a lane restriction.

– 511PA Northeast (@ 511PANortheast) January 16, 2020

