advertisement

The Interspecies Reviewers continue to face challenges in broadcasting the show’s premier season. The show is now being stopped by the Japanese TV broadcaster Tokyo MX and after the fourth episode of the series has been broadcast, further streaming services will be offered.

て 『異 種族 レ て ア ー ズ TOKYO MX MX で 中止 中止 に に つ つ い

TOKYO MX に に て MX MX MX ア 『異 MX MX MX MX MX ロ ロ リ リ MX MX MX MX MX MX

advertisement

異 異 種族 レ ビ ュ ー ー ズ 製作

– (@isyuzoku) February 7, 2020

A translation of the tweet with Google Translate reads:

“Interspecies Reviewer” deleted on TOKYO MX

The anime “Interspecies Reviewers”, which is broadcast on TOKYO MX, was canceled due to the organization of Tokyo Metropolitan Television.

Interspecies Reviewers Production Committee “

See also: Funimation drops interspecies reviewers after three episodes: “This series does not meet our standards”

Tokyo MX has not given any details on their decision at this time.

Tokyo MX’s removal of the series is only the last in the series after Funimation originally discontinued the series. The series has since been removed by both Amazon Prime and the Nordic division of the French-based streaming service Wakanim.

The Twitter user GameWizard02 has confirmed that it has been retrieved from Amazon.

The attack on interspecies reviewers continues. Can confirm that both the dub and sub versions are now retrieved from both the Amazon store and Prime Video. More fuel on the already raging garbage container fire, that’s FUNimation. @_Hero_Hei_ @YellowFlashGuy @BoundingComics pic.twitter.com/kZA1SgI0ez

– GameWizard02 (@ GameWizard02) February 7, 2020

Related: Funimation continues to get backlashes for removing interspecies reviewers as new claims spark speculation about the reasons for the decision

In the following screenshots you can see that both the English language and the Japanese original version are no longer available for the service.

Wakanim Nordic has announced that it will remove Interspecies Reviewer and stop sending episodes.

After the decision of our partner, we can no longer offer the rest of the interspecies examiners and will delete the title from our list today.

– Wakanim Nordic (@WakanimEU) February 1, 2020

Despite the fun, Amazon Prime Video and Wakanim that dropped the show, fans gathered around it. The show is currently the top rated broadcast anime on MyAnimeList.

It’s also the second-highest anime series ever, right after Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

It is more than likely that the reason for these high rankings is the influence of YouTuber Nux Taku, who claims that many of the reviews come from 10,000 new users.

I feel kind of bad for the turbulence that MAL caused because of the JUSTICE that just hit it.

I just wanted to point out that this is not a bot or is breaking a rule. There are 10,000 NEW USERS (you are welcome) who use MAL EXAKT for what it is designed for.

Long live democracy.

Much love,

Lord Flexanor pic.twitter.com/kBSqcgV9jL

– 『Nux』 (@Nux_Taku) February 6, 2020

Interspecies Reviewers is expected to receive a season with twelve episodes, and new episodes will continue to air on KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, BS11, AT-X, the actual Wakanim service, and the Australian and New Zealand streaming service AnimeLab.

(Visited 69 times, Visited 69 times today)

advertisement