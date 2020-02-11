advertisement

The crime drama lets you watch the middle eight episodes in any order, but is more effective as a simple story.

The idea of ​​looking at something “as intended” has long been impossible for curious viewers to realize. There is an eternal effort to “see it on the largest screen possible” or “to know as little as possible”. The new CBS All Access series “Interrogation” tries to “add watch in whatever order.”

At first glance, “Interrogate” appears to be an effective, familiar, fictional, true crime story that follows a single terrible event and observes how waves form over years and years. In 1983, Eric Fisher (Kyle Gallner) discovered that his mother had been stabbed and died in the living room of her Sherman Oaks home to be accused of murdering and jailing her.

advertisement

Following the events of the opening episode, which document how Eric went through his version of the events of the day in question while speaking to an LAPD detective (Peter Sarsgaard), a unique on-screen order is placed to pursue the case any other investigator would , Theoretically, this is an innovative way to reflect dredging a cold case. Eric remains innocent, and while his father Henry (David Strathairn) is fighting for his release, you, as a spectator, follow the side players in this unfolding saga as you see fit.

connected

connected

Giving the public the illusion of active participation has its merits, but bouncing around quickly exposes the problems that any interactive program had (or will have) as this corner of entertainment comes under increasing pressure. The essence of this approach to “questioning” is a fundamental problem: With so many possible permutations in the game, the path of the audience will never seem meaningful, unless the details are so intertwined that a sequence carefully interferes with different arrangements.

If this is to be resolved, no single piece of information can be so critical that the rest feel superfluous if you come across it in three episodes. And if there is an ultimate goal, a star witness who makes “interrogation” a meaning that is always out of the hand of the viewer, regardless of which remote control he uses to point to the menu screen of the CBS All Access app.

Even in the midst of this crazy experiment, “Interrogation” is still trying to preserve the sacredness of the episode by telling significant, self-contained thematic parts of this story from 45 minutes. It’s an admirable achievement, but one that still contradicts the show’s intended hook. Allow the audience to be their own detective work if the method of getting new information is really flawed. If there were an opportunity to follow certain topics and use tiny details to put together an overall picture, “interrogation” would feel closer to a collaborative process. It is currently a collection of effectively created episodes with the least number of text signals, so the next episode selection is nothing more than a random recording.

Since the story starts with so many details, one of the main factors in choosing the next episode is which actors you want to continue spending time with. Strathairn completors will jump to the chapter entitled “Henry Fisher”. Fascinated by a miniature picture with Vincent D’Onofrio? You’re not alone! Perhaps, in order to separate ourselves from the ideas of linear storytelling, we have to downgrade the performances as an anchor for action. It’s easier to really determine a particular path from the details of a fictional investigation if you’re not subtly (or not so subtly) committed to a particular character.

This is where “interrogation” feels most adversely. The focus is on two performances that set a fairly high standard for the rest of 2020. As Dave Russell, the possibly crooked detective point in the Fisher case, Sarsgaard is a fascinating one-man routine for calm cops and bad cops. Watching him take apart the familiar gimmicks and expected rhythms of such screen stories is really gripping. Gallner’s decades-long journey as Eric Fisher himself is so effective that it’s hard to say how he had to age at any point in the production process.

Both roles – along with D’Onofrio, Strathairn and Kodi Smit-McPhee as another key figure in Eric’s case – ultimately benefit from the fact that the burden increases over time. As Gallner transforms from a shoulder-length, headstrong child to a shaved inmate who suffers from the impression of his own innocence, it is the weight of these ticking years that gives “interrogation” its greatest strength. There are some common time-jump tricks in sequence that ensure that there is a bit of past and present (and a hint of the future) in every chapter, whatever is played. But when the season’s closing rate starts with a chronologically “Previously On” montage, it’s hard not to see and believe that this is “interrogation” in its most effective form.

Otherwise, the introductions of characters we’ve seen in this world often feel like knowingly clever Easter eggs. The interview tapes and 9-1-1 calls and reports that are supposed to connect viewers for decades are still a one-way street. The first encounter with these moments is almost always more effective when you see them than to experience them second-hand later. Russell is an ethically murky character, but Sarsgaard really crackles in the series’ verbal sparring sessions. As his professional duties change, it only underlines what he has lost over time. When you see Gallner play a much younger role, the later, backward-looking chapters become all the more effective.

And then there’s the way “interrogation” ends its last episode. The direction of the guilt in the last few minutes is not the result of careful unpacking or an unforeseen suspicion from the left. If anything, it shows how the need to keep the middle order flexible actually narrowed the list of relevant details. At the heart of “Interrogation” is an effective psychological kaleidoscope that shows how people in Eric’s orbit take on the aftermath of what happened to him. It’s a more compelling show than one that’s filled with an endless array of red pegs and artificial mystery. It is strange that “interrogation” tries to determine the audience’s role as a group of amateur celebrities instead of presenting each new character as the subject of an observational study.

This is not the last time a series is trying to differentiate itself in a saturated market. It’s only a matter of time before the same “make your sandwich your own middle” approach is applied to medical dramas, high school coming-of-age stories, or novels with a similar broken timeline. Most of these shows that opt ​​for the “interrogation” route don’t need it, of course.

“Interrogation” can now be viewed on CBS All Access.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement