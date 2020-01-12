advertisement

The Internet takes no day or night of rest – never. Social media continued to launch hilarious tricks on the new version Duck and Future “Life is good” video clip.

Key facts: This weekend, a new batch of memes has emerged targeting virtually everyone in the must-see visual.

Key details: On the way for the weekend, celebrity gourmet Guy Fieri hopped on Twitter to show support for the video by sharing a hilarious vintage photo of Drake showing his cooking skills.

Wait, there is more: On Friday, memes exploded when going to Drizzy’s about his undeniably “Life Is Good” line on non-payment of taxes.

Before you leave: Coincidentally, Drake recently lost more than a million dollars on a diamond necklace in the shape of an icy heart.

Our sources tell us that Drake has just deposited more than a million dollars on a personalized heart-shaped necklace, an expensive gift for himself. Drake ordered Gemma Fine Jewelry to manufacture the chain, which comes in at a whopping 100 carats. We are told that the creation of the piece took several months – heart-shaped diamonds are in high demand and extremely difficult to shape. (TMZ)

