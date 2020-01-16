advertisement

The Internet does not forget important dates. Social media came out today to pay tribute to the late R&B singer AaliyahIt’s her 41st birthday. Watch and comment below!

Happy birthday Aaliyah !!! #teamaaliyah

– Aaliyah (@AaliyahHaughton) January 16, 2020

May Aaliyah’s legacy live on forever. #RIP pic.twitter.com/Htwn6CWevq

– ESSENCE (@Essence) January 16, 2020

I remember my sister and tried to learn the dance of “Are you someone?”. Happy birthday #AALIYAH. It would be amazing to see what she would do now. pic.twitter.com/sGLSd0MLN8

– Terrence Lee (@TLeeOnTV) January 16, 2020

Happy birthday baby girl #Aaliyah would be 41 years old today pic.twitter.com/NKMxvXFT2R

– The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) January 16, 2020

It was one in a million. Happy birthday, #Aaliyah. (: Getty) pic.twitter.com/8YJ1WEVv6m

– ESSENCE (@Essence) January 16, 2020

Bring back this fancam for today. Happy birthday #Aaliyah

pic.twitter.com/6IrfO2APM2

– 𝙹𝚞𝚙𝚒𝚝𝚎𝚛 (@Jupiterswinter) January 16, 2020

Remember Aaliyah today for her birthday. pic.twitter.com/1TGW1Pbj5H

– TIDAL (@TIDAL) January 16, 2020

Happy birthday #Aaliyah. She would have been 41 years old today.

Remember his legacy by naming YOUR favorite Aaliyah song! pic.twitter.com/acUl9CTSGG

– HOT 97 (@ HOT97) January 16, 2020

#AALIYAH 2020

Happy birthday @AaliyahHaughtonhttps: //t.co/AWpo5SIHJb pic.twitter.com/tmOVaRg7Ia

– Hayden Williams (@Hayden_Williams) January 16, 2020

To the one who will always be a positive motivating force in my life #happybirthdayaaliyah @AaliyahHaughton pic.twitter.com/9E2z72hD6S

– Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) January 16, 2020

Happy birthday and rest in peace at the BIG #Aaliyah !!

We love you baby girl!

(Via: @AaliyahHaughton) pic.twitter.com/e3O5GAmGVH

– 935 KDAY (@ 935KDAY) January 16, 2020

The internet publication celebrates Aaliyah’s 41st birthday with unforgettable photos + clips appeared first.

