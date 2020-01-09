advertisement

AMSTERDAM – U.S. international Sergino Dest has left Ajax Amsterdam training camp in Qatar and returned to the Netherlands for security concerns after political tension in the region remained high, the club said on Thursday.

Dutch-born Dest’s decision follows a similar move by the US national team to cancel a planned training camp in Qatar following a US air strike on Baghdad airport last week that killed a senior Iranian general and caused unrest in the Middle East.

“Desti asked if he could leave the training camp in Qatar,” Ajax said on their website (ajax.nl).

“He didn’t feel comfortable. Ajax understands his request and he has left home to train with the reserves. “

The 19-year-old defender chose last October to play for the United States, not the Netherlands.

The young man has an American father and has three US hats.

A US air strike in Baghdad last Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force Elite Revolutionary Guard and architect of its growing influence in the Middle East.

Iran retaliated Wednesday by firing rockets at military facilities that housed US troops in Iraq.

US President Donald Trump said no American was hurt, reassuring fears that Soleimani’s death and Iranian backlash could trigger a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup and have several European clubs, including Bayern Munich, Club Brugge, PSV Eindhoven, Salzburg and Zenit St Petersburg, using their facilities this month for winter training camps. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

