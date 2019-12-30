advertisement

According to estimates by the analysis group comScore from 2019, the international box office will achieve annual sales of over $ 30 billion for the first time.

The estimates published on Sunday show strong growth in several overseas markets, but especially in Asian countries such as China, South Korea and Japan. France, Germany, Mexico and Spain are also said to have record years at the box office. This international growth will offset a year-on-year loss at the domestic box office and hold the total over $ 41 billion for a second year in a row.

In Germany, the box office in 2019 was unable to fully recover from the weak first quarter, which was the lowest since 2013. Thanks to a strong nine-month period mainly driven by Disney releases such as “Avengers: Endgame”, “The Lion King” and “The Lion King” The total annual amount of “Frozen II” rose to over $ 11 billion during the annual deficit has been reduced from 11% in late April to currently around 4%.

The final domestic total is expected to be slightly above or slightly below the $ 11.37 billion total in 2016, which is currently the second highest annual total in industrial history. Similarly, the final global total is expected to be slightly below the $ 41.7 billion earned in 2018.

A cyclical downturn both domestically and worldwide is expected for 2020, as there is no event publication at the level of “Avengers” or “Star Wars”. The current Christmas releases, from blockbusters like “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” to competitors like “1917” and “Little Women”, should give the first quarter of the new year a better start than 2019. This will result in a major release that includes films like “Mulan”, “Black Widow”, “Wonder Woman 1984”, “In the Heights” and “No Time to Die”.

Another year has passed, which means it is time to look back on a year with Hollywood companies – and what is yet to come. As expected, Disney cleaned up the house in 2019. But what about the rest? Which franchise companies will get continuations and which ones fall by the wayside?

The finals: Some sequels had no plans to develop another sequel, but rather to graduate and fund the fandom’s years of development. Universal was successful in this end of the year with “Glass” and “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”. But of course the big finale of the year was “Avengers: Endgame”, the new king at the box office. EPISODE?: No, but don’t be surprised if Toothless and Iron Man return to trying to resuscitate in a few years. Marvel Studios

“The Lego Movie 2” ($ 105 million domestically / $ 191 million worldwide): Five years ago it was considered a great imposition that “The Lego Movie” did not receive an Oscar nomination. But after two spin-offs and a long wait, this sequel did less than half the performance of the first film. The right to make films about Legos is now about to be converted to Universal. EPISODE?: No. Reboot? Likely. Warner Animation Group

Happy Death Day 2U ($ 28M / $ 64M): This slasher film embodied the ridiculousness of its premise for a much more humorous sequel. The audience didn’t show up as often as hoped, but director Christopher B. Landon said he had a draft for a third film in case Jason Blum ever called. EPISODE?: Unlikely Blum House

“Alita: Battle Angel” ($ 85 million / $ 402 million): Good news? Robert Rodriguez made the next big cult science fiction film. The bad news? “Alita: Battle Angel” was a domestic flop at the box office, and a Disney owner, Fox, is unlikely to collect the money for a sequel. Maybe an animated series about Disney + sometime? EPISODE: Unlikely 20th Century Fox

“Captain Marvel” ($ 426M / $ 1.12B): Although “Captain Marvel” wasn’t as well received by fans as some of the other films debuting Marvel superheroes, it was still a huge success worldwide, and their small but dramatic role in the culmination of “Endgame” had the fans at their disposal Brought cheers. Brie Larson and Carol Danvers will be part of the future of the MCU, even if we don’t know exactly when we’ll see them next time. EPISODE?: Yes Marvel Studios

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” ($ 390M / $ 1.13B): The same can hardly be said for Tom Hollands Spidey, who was almost kicked out of the MCU after the plans between Sony and Disney to renew their partnership failed. But Peter Parker’s corporate parents have reconciled, and we’ll see a continuation of Sony’s highest grossing in studio history. EPISODE?: Yes. Marvel Studios

“Shazam!” ($ 140 million / $ 364 million): DCs Captain Marvel, a.k.a. Shazam, was a moderately budgeted co-production of Warner Bros. and New Line that promised an easier, funnier movie than previous DC episodes. While “Endgame” reduced its cashier ceiling, it was still a win for Warner Bros. and Zachary Levi will return for a 2022 sequel. EPISODE?: Yes New line

“Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” ($ 144 million / $ 431 million): Warner Bros. also had a solid success launching a new franchise with Ryan Reynolds with Detective Pikachu, a film that didn’t break the $ 500 million mark at the box office worldwide. Legendary Pictures producers were so confident that they announced a sequel after the trailer came out months before the release. EPISODE: Yes Warner Bros.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” ($ 110M / $ 385M): This sequel to the 2014 American “Godzilla” adjustment brought in less than $ 400 million worldwide. Warner Bros. will bring the giant monster back next year for a showdown with King Kong in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, but the release date has been postponed to November after the previous film’s disappointing result. EPISODE?: Yes Warner Bros.

“Hellboy” ($ 22 million / $ 44 million): This attempt to revive “Hellboy” by replacing Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman with David Harbor, and an R rating did not bring the budget of $ 50 million back. The good news for Lionsgate is that no depreciation was required because only the distribution was done. EPISODE?: No Lions gate

“John Wick: Chapter 3” ($ 171 million / $ 325 million): Good news for Lionsgate: you have another franchise with the “John Wick” series, which does more at any rate at the box office. A fourth chapter will come in 2021 and a spin-off is also in the works. EPISODE?: Yes Lions gate

“Dark Phoenix” ($ 65 million / $ 243 million): Fox’s “X-Men” series ended not with a bang, but with a whimper that bombarded so violently that it was considered the main reason for Fox’s nine-digit loss in operations in its first Disney-owned financial quarter. The delayed outsourcing of “New Mutants” comes next year, but the next time you see the X-Men, it will be in the MCU. This version is ready. EPISODE? No 20th Century Fox

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” ($ 158 million / $ 429 million): If you beat home races all the time, a baseline hit feels like a disappointment. The sequel to “Secret Life of Pets” was profitable for Universal, but far below the worldwide success of Illumination for its predecessor of $ 875 million. There will probably not be a third “Pets” film, but with a sequel to “Minions” on the horizon, Illumination has more than enough on its plate. EPISODE?: Unlikely Enlightenment

Disney remakes: They may provoke a lot of Internet grumbling, but the remakes of “Aladdin” and “The Lion King” have reached the total of “Endgame” at $ 2.72 billion. “Dumbo” was less successful worldwide at only $ 353 million, but that can be quantified with less nostalgia for the 1941 film it was based on. Expect “Mulan” to keep the sauce train going. EPISODE?: Remakes. Remakes everywhere. Disney

“MIB: International” ($ 80 million / $ 253 million): Oh yes, it came out, didn’t it? It’s easy to forget that Sony tried to revive “Men in Black” without Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, but the audience was of little interest, and this split came and went with little fanfare. With Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, who have devoted themselves to another “Thor” film, this does not come back. EPISODE?: No Sony

“Toy Story 4” ($ 434 million / $ 1.07 billion): Another year, another big win for Pixar. It feels like the end of “Toy Story” when Woody separates from his buddies … but that’s what we thought about “Toy Story 3”, right? For now, Pixar will shift the focus to original films such as “Onward” and “Soul”, while “Toy Story” will continue with short films on Disney +. EPISODE?: Could be Pixar

Hobbs & Shaw ($ 173 million / $ 758 million): Universal didn’t expect this “Fast & Furious” spinoff to make a billion like a film with Dominic Toretto would. With this in mind, this film was a resounding success, and you can expect Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham to return after “Hobbs & Shaw” has established itself in the minds of summer moviegoers. EPISODE?: Probably Universal

Animated busts: Several attempts to start new family-friendly franchises failed. While The Angry Birds Movie was fine in 2017, its sequel, at $ 146 million, was less than half the total value of the original. The two animated films from STX, the co-production of “UglyDolls” and the acquisition of “Playmobil: The Movie”, were also dead when they arrived. STX

Stephen King Movies: Although they came from different studios, there was a lot of King for horror fans this year. “It: Chapter Two” was a $ 472 million success for Warner Bros., while the malicious “Pet Sematary” earned $ 112 million for Paramount. On the other hand, Doctor Sleep was bankrupt worldwide with only $ 70 million. But a lack of interest in a sequel to “Shining” doesn’t stop the studios from dismantling King’s work for further adjustments. EPISODE?: Further adjustments. New line

“Vicious: Mistress of Evil” ($ 112 million / $ 487 million): The sequel to Angelina Jolie’s 2014 subversion of “Sleeping Beauty” brought in much of the $ 484 million from overseas, but still brought a profit for Disney. A third film has not yet been confirmed and would not necessarily be a hit with the way the earnings from the first film declined, but it’s up to Alan Horn and Angelina Jolie to give it a try. EPISODE?: Unlikely Disney

“Terminator: Dark Fate” ($ 62M / $ 260M): This is the most famous bomb of the year. Regardless of whether it was a backlash against John Connor or general apathy for the “Terminator” series, “Dark Fate” didn’t even exceed $ 300 million worldwide. If Linda Hamilton’s return couldn’t get fans to come, what will it be? EPISODE?: Unlikely Paramount

“Frozen II” ($ 372 million / $ 1.03 billion): It cost $ 1 billion. Of course, it cost $ 1 billion. The arrival of Anna and Elsa ushered in a new golden era of CGI filmmaking for Walt Disney Animation and their return was greeted in the image of the two sisters by millions of eager children and the parents who bought them dolls. It’s up to new WDAS creative director Jennifer Lee to make a third film or just stick to “Frozen” shorts for Disney +. In any case, children will have plenty of Arendelle in their future. EPISODE?: Could be Disney