WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – The last time Asher Dicton attended the synagogue at Temple Israel was in November.

Rabbi Larry Kaplan remembers how he read aloud on stage.

“He just did it perfectly without mistakes!” said the rabbi. “It was the following week that he was diagnosed with cancer.”

The smart and departing second-class has fought in the Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia in recent months against an aggressive form of leukemia, so a special service was held in his honor.

“We decided to call it ‘Asher Koach’. Koach is the Hebrew word for strong and we say Yasher Koach which means your power can go on, so I thought it would be cool to do an Asher Koach,” said Rabbi Kaplan.

Asher’s classmates from Chester Street Elementary were welcomed into the temple along with the Wyoming Valley West Middle School choir.

The interfaith service was inclusive for everyone regardless of their religion; they were united by their love and support for Asher.

Although Asher could not personally come to the synagogue with his friends and classmates, he could watch via live stream; he was so excited during the service that he even chose to say hello.

“That was great. It’s hard to see him know that he’s looking for more chemo,” said Rabbi Kaplan.

“We are overwhelmingly humble, grateful as a family to have so much support from all of you, the Jewish community, from our Kingston school,” said Asher’s father, Anthony Dicton. “You can’t really describe how many people come out to support this little boy.”

Asher was moved from the pediatric IC to the intensive therapy unit on January 17.

A GoFundMe page continues to raise money for the Dicton family to compensate Asher’s medical bills.

