Reserve bank governor Philip Lowe has resorted to proposals that a flood of rate cuts scared consumers and instead pointed to weak wage growth and a housing downturn for unsettling households.

Dr. Lowe said the economy would be weaker than if the country’s central bank hadn’t acted to defend the RBA’s three short-term interest rate cuts last year.

“I understand with certainty that a very low interest rate has unsettled some people,” said Dr. Lowe on Wednesday in front of the National Press Club in Sydney.

“But I don’t accept the idea that this is the reason for poor consumption. Something deeper is going on.

“While the reserve bank’s decisions reminded people of current developments, the Australians were already adjusting their spending to the reality of a combination of subdued wage growth, falling house prices and high levels of debt.

“Consumer confidence and monetary policy have both responded to this reality.”

According to the RBA, cuts in the media_cameraRate will ultimately boost consumer spending.

The range of cuts made by the RBA, which cut base rates to a record low of 0.75 percent, has been criticized for not boosting consumer confidence, but rather depressing it.

Marnie Baker, managing director of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, argued that the cuts had the “perverse effect” of compromising confidence.

Former Westpac chief Brian Hartzer said last year that expectations that the cash rate would drop to near zero would dampen rather than stimulate the economy.

In his first speech for 2020, Dr. Lowe, lower interest rates enabled households to pay off their debts faster and gave them confidence by boosting asset prices.

“So you’re not hindering the process of balance sheet adjustment, you’re helping it,” he said.

“They also bring forward the day when households feel comfortable increasing their spending again.”

While defending the RBA’s decisions, Dr. Lowe, it is clear that there can be “too much good” and the bank is considering the level of borrowing and the possible price bubbles for assets.

He said he had “a lot of empathy” for older Australians who felt that after saving, they were under-served by low interest rates and were conservative in their financial decisions for their whole lives.

media_cameraReserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe.

“We don’t want lower interest rates to fuel another boom in borrowing,” he said. On Tuesday, the RBA kept the spot rate on hold.

Dr. Lowe said he didn’t want to make any further cuts, but the RBA would do so if unemployment increased and inflation stalled.

The probability of an increase in the cash rate is “very low,” he said.

“It is possible that interest rates will fall. I hope that this is not the case as we will not make any progress towards full employment and the inflation target in the scenario in which we would lower interest rates,” he said.

Dr. Lowe said that the economic impact of the bushfire and corona virus outbreak at this stage is likely to be short-term, as he stuck to his forecast that economic growth would accelerate from 1.7 percent to 2.75 percent this year.

Taking a small budget surplus or deficit was “not really economically important,” he said when he asked the government to focus on increasing investment and productivity.

ANZ’s Australian chief executive, David Plank, said the RBA had switched to “patient mode”.

“Later is certainly much more likely than before,” said Plank about further rate cuts.

john.dagge@news.com.au

