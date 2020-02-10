advertisement

Inter Milan took Serie A lead on Sunday after scoring a 4-2 victory against AC Milan in the vibrant derby at San Siro after scoring two goals.

Inter-Pull level with 54 points against Juventus, who lost 2-1 at Hellas Verona on Saturday, but took the lead thanks to an exciting turn in the second half after Ante Rebic and Zlatan Ibrahimovic defeated Milan 2-0 the break.

Lazio is just one point behind third place after Felipe Caicedo scored the only goal in a highly competitive win in Parma on Sunday.

“It’s a special night because we had a lot of difficulties in the first half that we hadn’t done this season.” There was a risk of a hammer, ”said Inter-Chef Antonio Conte.

“We thank these guys for being able to withstand the beatings, which means we’re prepared for something good.

“It is absolutely too early to talk about things we can still dream of today.”

Milan had dominated the first half when Inter struggled with Ibrahimovic, who rose above Diego Godin before falling on Rebic to knock the opener past Daniele Padelli.

Stefan De Vrij blocked another cross to deny Rebic a second tip, but Franck Kessie stepped in and waited for Ibrahimovic to score the second.

The comeback began five minutes after the break when Brozovic shot a stunning volley home and two minutes later Mattias Vecino scored a Alexis Sanchez pass to equalize.

De Vrij gave Inter the lead in the 20th minute with an excellent header. After Ibrahimovic’s goal for Milan Romelu Lukaku, substitute Victor Moses scored three minutes before the injury break began to secure Inter’s first Serie A title in a decade.

The collapse of Milan means they missed the chance to switch to the Europa League and take tenth place.

“It is difficult to explain. The first half was almost perfect, the second half the opposite,” said Ibrahimovic.

“We conceded the first goal and the team lost faith, then we conceded a second and everything fell apart.

“Inter didn’t look like a team that was second in the first half, but showed why they were after the break.”

– Lazio in a mix –

Caicedo kept Lazio’s own dream of a first Scudetto in 20 years when a 1-0 win over Parma brought the Romans to Serie A for the second time.

Simone Inzaghi’s team is right in the title discussion after expanding their undefeated run to 18 league games.

Their last Serie A loss was in September against Inter Milan, which they will host at the Stadio Olimpico next weekend.

“We try to stay in there and fight the battleships. We can get on very well with this spirit, ”said Inzaghi.

“Sunday will be a great game against a great team.”

Caicedo broke through shortly before the break when the Ecuadorian shot home after a miss from Parma.

Napoli’s fighting continued as they collapsed to a 2-3 loss to Lecce.

Last season’s runners-up had raised hopes for European football next season after winning the league games against Juventus and Sampdoria and eliminating Lazio from the Italian Cup.

Gianluca Lapadula scored 1-0 after half an hour. Marco Mancoscu celebrated a great free kick eight minutes before the end.

Arkadiusz Milik had qualified for Napoli with Jose Callejon shortly after the break and the deficit was reduced late.

The hosts were angry when they refused to punish Milik for a challenge. The Pole was booked for diving.

“I don’t understand why they don’t go to VAR when it’s controversial,” said Gattuso. “It would have taken a minute to see if Milik was fouled.”

Napoli is 11th place four points behind the Europa League, Lecce three points above the relegation zone.

Mario Balotellis Brescia scored a 1-1 draw against Udinese in the first game of new coach Diego Lopez, who is responsible for the Basement Club.

Jeremie Boga scored late and scored a 2-1 win for Sassuolo at SPAL.

