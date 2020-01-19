advertisement

Inter Milan were held to a 1-1 draw by Lecce-fighting Lecce in Serie A on Sunday, as Antonio Conte’s team dropped points for the second weekend in a row.

Inter substitute Alessandro Bastoni headed into a second half opening four minutes after he arrived, but Lecce quickly pulled the level through captain Marco Mancosu.

Marcelo Brozovic hit the post for Inter in the first half, but Lecce, who entered the game in a four-match win and saw a home win all season, went close to snatching a late win when Filippo’s free kick Falco hit the woodwork.

Inter, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta last Saturday, are second and one point behind leaders Juventus, though they will cut four adrift points if the champions defeat Parma later Sunday.

Lecce remains 17th with 16 points, one above the relegation zone.

Lecce ruined a good early chance when defenseless Mancosu broke through with only the goalkeeper to beat, before Brozovic went close for Inter with a shot return from the post.

The Video Reference Assistant (VAR) kept Inter on the brink of halftime, when a penalty was handed to Lecce for handball, only for the decision to drop after a review on the field monitor.

Conte made his first change in the 68th minute by bringing center back Bastoni and within four minutes the move had changed the game, as the defender was upheld by a Cristiano Biraghi cross.

However, Inter’s lead only lasted five minutes before Mancosu fired a Zan Majer long-range cross, and Falco nearly turned the game over when his free-kick hit the ball from the outside.

Elsewhere, substitute Mario Balotelli was sent off eight minutes after coming on as a substitute after his Brescia team held Cagliari to a 2-2 draw.

Brescia striker Ernesto Torregrossa and Cagliari striker Joao Pedro scored two times before Balotelli received two late bookings for a clumsy challenge, followed by dissent.

Fabio Borini came out of the bench to score a debut goal and saved a point for Hellas Verona as they won a 1-1 draw in Bologna.

Mattia Bani put the home side in the first half before being sent off for a second booking after the break, and Borini headed to an 81-minute roster less than a week after joining AC Milan. (Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie Editing by Toby Davis)

