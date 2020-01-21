advertisement

Inter has submitted an offer for Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen to Tottenham, said sporting director Piero Ausilio.

Eriksen joined Spurs in the last six months of his contract and was the subject of frequent transfer speculation, with Inter long considered one of the favorites to land him.

Inter wasn’t particularly discreet about his interest, as CEO Giuseppe Marotta was seen with Eriksen’s agents, while Ausilio had previously indicated that he was confident of making a deal.

This tactic was not well received by Jose Mourinho. He accused his former club of lacking respect – although Inter insisted that nothing was done wrong, he reminded Spurs that he had the right to open talks with the midfielder.

The Nerazzuri appear to have taken the next step in their persecution, with Ausilio confirming that an offer has been submitted.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Ausilio said: “We have just officially asked Tottenham to sign Christian Eriksen and now we are waiting.

“Many clubs are interested, but we are confident that we can win a top player like Eriksen.”

Ausilio also announced that the club reached an agreement with Chelsea for Victor Moses after Frank Lampard confirmed that the Nigerian lending to Fenerbahce had ended to take him elsewhere.

And Olivier Giroud – also owned by Chelsea – could possibly still get in touch with Moses in San Siro.

“We have an agreement with Chelsea for Victor Moses,” he added. “Giroud is an option if we sell a striker in this transfer market.”

