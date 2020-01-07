advertisement

Residents of Abbotsford’s tallest building, the 26-story Mahogany Tower on Gladwin Street, saw their insurers increase their premiums by 780 percent this year.

Mike Pauls, the president of the building layers council, said the stats were shocked to see their insurer, BFL, raise their rates from $ 66,000 in 2019 to $ 588,000 in 2020.

Pauls said the increase will significantly affect condo owners. This premium would be a one-time tax of $ 3,000 per unit, along with doubling the free monthly coats to $ 600.

The BFL told the layers that the increase was due to fewer insurance entrepreneurs willing to share the risk of a $ 79 million building.

Pauls said he would understand a significant increase in premise if construction or repair were needed, but Mahogany Tower is brand new and has only been occupied for a year.

After the layers instructed the building manager to turn to the insurer to get a better offer, the BFL offered a premium with reduced coverage for $ 241,000.

The Mahogany Tower is the latest building to be hit with a massive insurance jump in B.C. this year. A three-year-old Langley building saw their premiums go from $ 97,000 in 2019 to $ 371,000 last week.

Insurance risk assessments are based on individual buildings, and increases are determined by the potential for floods or earthquakes, but other factors, such as vacancy levels, can also come into play, said Rob de Pruis, director of consumer relations and industry for Office Insurance for Canada.

De Pruis also noted that the insurance industry in Canada is facing financial challenges from the increasingly frequent and serious disaster claims. He said insurers have paid $ 500m a year for climate-related claims, but salaries have doubled in previous years.

Pauls said it is unreasonable for these costs to be borne by middle-income owners living on a fixed income. He said the strata council has written a letter intended to be sent to local, provincial and federal government.

He said the government should open up and investigate what exactly is driving up prices.

A spokesman for the B.C. The Ministry of Communal Services and Housing said insurance costs for the layers are rising across the country and the province is working with private industry to ensure affordable coverage is available in the face of climate challenge.

