advertisement

Fox Sports hired Mike Pereira as a rule analyst 10 years ago to explain important calls and which calls should be made. This was a beneficial addition to the network’s NFL and college football reporting.

Official action is being discussed like never before and viewers will probably have a better understanding of football rules (and how referees view such games) than ever before. It has changed game shows that other sports are wondering how and whether they should implement rule analysts for their shows.

But what happens if the rule analyst does not provide an analysis for a decision (or a missing one) in the field?

advertisement

The Sunday NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints ended with a controversial touchdown win by Viking Kyle Rudolph. Rudolph seemed to fend off Saints’ cornerback, P.J. Williams, to separate and prevent Williams from playing the ball himself. It certainly seemed an insulting passport disorder. However, the referees did not make this call and the game was not checked to see if Rudolph received a passport problem.

@ KirkCousins8 to @ KyleRudolph82 for the @ Viking Walkoff victory in OT. pic.twitter.com/aXSJllOqpB

– NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2020

This appears to be an ideal example for Fox’s rule analysts. Did Rudolph commit an offensive passport disorder? Should the umpires have made this call? And since the game was not made, should it be checked to see if there were any passport malfunctions?

The color analyst Troy Aikman even gave up Pereira after the play because he is supposed to be the rule expert. However, instead of doing an analysis or making a final call, Pereira was essentially upset. Here is a clip:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U7tKQsqmx0M (/ embed)

If you can’t watch or listen to the video, the TV show says:

Aikman: Mike, I’ll put it off for you.

Pereira: Thank you, I’ll give it back to you, Troy. (laugh)

This is one that New York will now consider to make a decision. You have to make a decision whether A) there is a passport malfunction or not and if it is large enough to call in the playback situation in which you now have a passport malfunction. Obviously he gets separation and extends his arm.

Joe Buck: And they won’t watch it and this is a final, 26-20.

This is basically a word salad from Pereira trying to fill the airtime by expressing the obvious while the officials are debating whether it is worth the interference. But he doesn’t say what he thinks. Did Rudolph intervene aggressively? Pereira says, “He’s getting separated and he’s stretching his arm,” which seems to argue that the game should be checked. Still, he definitely doesn’t say anything.

Isn’t that exactly what Pereira is supposed to do in his role as a rule analyst on Fox TV?

The subtext to the whole fact is how passport problems were checked during the 2019 NFL season. After what happened to the Saints in the NFC championship last year when Rams player Nickell Robey-Coleman clearly met New Orleans receiver Tommylee Lewis before trying to catch the NFL changed its rules and allowed checking passport problems.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjvZHMod_3E (/ embed)

(Incidentally, when Buck asked Pereira if he thought he had been given a confirmation penalty, he definitely replied, “Yes, I really do.” Pereira also explained that the contact was early enough in the game and high enough for Lewis It was an obvious call.)

However, pass interference reviews rarely resulted in an overturned call during the regular season. Only 21 percent (24 out of 101) of the reviews led to a reversal. Al Riveron, the senior vice president of the NFL, often made no consistent decision about such calls. With such a poor success rate, NFL coaches often chose not to ask for a review and risk losing time out – even if the repetition seemed to show that a passport malfunction had occurred but was not on the field. It is a broken system that will almost certainly be changed or eliminated in the next season.

This is probably why Aikman and Pereira shared a laugh after Rudolph’s game touchdown and the possibility of a passport malfunction was increased. Both analysts knew the game would not be overturned with an offensive pass interference call, as such a decision was never made in regular time.

Maybe Aikman Pereira did a “DEFEND YER BUOYZ!” – Challenge the microphone quickly. How are you going to explain that, Mike? However, Pereira had no problem criticizing referees and saying that they missed a call or misunderstood. So it was surprising when he poked here. He was probably not critical this time, knowing that the call would not be lifted during the review, and decided that it was not a worthwhile discussion.

Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison think this should be an objectionable passport disorder. Pic.twitter.com/yk0drFWnN8

– The Podcass (@thepodcass) January 6, 2020

But at the moment it felt like Pereira was dropping the hot potato and shrugging her shoulders. Pereira looks even worse than other commentators, such as Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison, during the halftime of NBC’s Sunday Night Football, definitely determined – albeit hours later – that an offensive passport malfunction should have been fixed at Kyle Rudolph. You could argue that Mike Pereira has a job. And when his analysis was really necessary for what is probably the biggest no-call of the 2019-20 NFL season, he didn’t. Pereira is usually better than that, which is why it is so disappointing.

advertisement