Sales of the popular app are at the level of Netflix’s annual sales

Facebook investors are likely to like this: Instagram, Facebook’s popular picture and messaging app, generated advertising revenue of around $ 20 billion or more than a quarter of the parent company’s total revenue in 2019, a Bloomberg report Tuesday.

Instagram declined to comment on the report.

Last week, Facebook reported it had $ 70 billion in sales throughout 2019, but didn’t share how much Instagram contributed to its top line. As a standalone company, Instagram would have sales of $ 20 billion, which is what Netflix brought in last year. Netflix makes its money very differently from Instagram, of course, and avoids ads in favor of the monthly fees of its 167 million global subscribers. (The streaming giant has still found ways to work with brands and make some money beyond the main source of income.)

The report comes a day after Google’s own YouTube reports annual sales of more than $ 15 billion.

In the past two years, Instagram has increasingly focused on placing ads between user posts and stories. As Facebook’s growth rate slows, Instagram’s ability to generate large advertising dollars is becoming increasingly important for the parent company.

Facebook bought Instagram for about $ 1 billion in 2012, less than two years after it started. When Facebook last reported Instagram’s user base in 2018, the app had more than 1 billion users. Last week, Facebook announced that 2.89 billion people use one of its apps – including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp – at least once a month.

Bloomberg’s report appeared about an hour before Snap Inc. – which created features like stories that Instagram later published – announced Snapchat’s fourth-quarter results.

The 10 Most Shocking Russian Troll Posts on Facebook and Instagram, From Hillary Clinton to Police Brutality (Photos)

The U.S. Intelligence Committee released more than 3,500 Russian troll ads and posts before and after the 2016 US election on Thursday. Below are just a look at 10 of the most shocking examples that emerged from the Congress unveiling. House Intelligence Committee

Many contributions have suggested that Hillary Clinton would confiscate arms if elected president. House Intelligence Committee

This graphic meme was painted by police officers as KKK members who attacked a young black child. House Intelligence Committee

Only “Sissies” and other unwanted people would not support Donald Trump, many of the memes said. House Intelligence Committee

President Obama was a “farmer” and “traitor” in the hands of the “Arab Sheikhs,” a 2016 ad said. House Intelligence Committee

On the “Black Matters US” page, important issues such as police shots were raised. House Intelligence Committee

The “Army of Jesus” page shared a Bible verse with this meme. House Intelligence Committee

Russian trolls also used Instagram to spread sponsored political memes. House Intelligence Committee

The “Blacktivist” site regularly shared memes about Colin Kaepernick and other soccer players kneeling during the national anthem. House Intelligence Committee

Heart of Texas is routinely posted on Killary Rotten Clinton and threatens to leave the union if it wins the election. House Intelligence Committee

The “Being Patriotic” site referred to ex-contras as “Obama voters”. House Intelligence Committee

The congress has just published 3,500 posts covering a variety of topics

